Subscribe
Morning rewind: Catch the latest headlines from the past two days

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Aug 2020 9:04 AM
GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the past two days, July 31 and August 1.

Central Queensland death and funeral notices mid/late July

PLANS to sell off Rio Tinto’s Gladstone region aluminium assets aren’t on the boardroom table, says Pacific Aluminium’s managing director, with the resources company focusing on consolidating financial viability.

The news comes after the release of its half-yearly financial results, in which Pacific Aluminium assets were written down by a massive $472 million.

Catch up Here.

Rio Tinto Yarwun.
A TEENAGER sentenced over stealing and torching a car, not only refused to do community service or a Restorative Justice Order, but also initially refused the Judge’s offer of probation, opting instead for juvenile detention.

The curveball moment was followed with the teen saying “no disrespect … I don’t want to deal with yous (sic) again. I just want to do my time and get out.”

Catch up Here.

A stolen car was burnt out overnight in West Gladstone.
A CALL to arms has been sounded for a Biloela mother, whose family has been battling to seek asylum in Australia, after she was discharged from a Perth hospital and sent back to detention on Christmas Island.

After being in pain for two weeks, Kokilapathmapriya Nadesalingam, known as Priya, was sent to Fiona Stanley Hospital over the weekend after experiencing severe abdominal pain and vomiting.

Catch up Here.

Biloela mother Priya, with her daughters Kopika, 4, and Tharunicaa, 3, has been discharged from hospital and returned to detention on Christmas Island. Friends are urging locals to call the government and complain. Photo: Change.org
UPDATE: 5:30pm. FOUR patients were taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition following a three car crash on Kirkwood Road at Glen Eden on Friday afternoon about 4.18pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two ambulances were used to transport the patients.

Catch up Here.

Paramedics assessed eight patients following a three car crash on Kirkwood Road at Glen Eden on Friday afternoon. Four people were taken to Gladstone hospital.
GLADSTONE is in the prime position to capitalise on a gas led recovery for the nation promised by the Federal Government’s COVID Commission.

The National COVID-19 Coordination Commission NCCC has looked at the role gas will play in the pandemic recovery and predicted the industry could lead the way for the nation.

Catch up Here.

Origin Energy Limited (Origin) confirmed the first shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) departed the Australia Pacific LNG facility on Curtis Island in Queensland. Pictured: The Methane Spirit departed Curtis Island near Gladstone on Saturday 9 January.
