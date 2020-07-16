MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Gladstone!

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on Wednesday, July 15.

As we continue to transition to digital, be sure to read: Your questions about new Observer format answered.

Read the latest funeral notices here.

----

LNP candidate for Gladstone Ron Harding. Picture: Rodney Stevens

THE LNP has announced Ron Harding as its candidate for Gladstone to take on Labor incumbent Glenn Butcher at the October 31 state election.

The CQ Tools owner of 25 years-plus has been a prominent Gladstone figure and supporter of the region, contributing money and equipment to businesses, after himself beating intellectual challenges to land his dream job.

Catch up HERE.

SENTENCED: A boy responsible for a property crime spree has been sentenced in Gladstone District Court.

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy who caused havoc breaking into cars and houses around Gladstone faced the music for his crimes in Gladstone District Court on Tuesday.

The boy, now 16, pleaded guilty to arson, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and 55 other charges including break and commit an indictable offence, stealing and burglary.

Catch up HERE

Gladstone Ports Corporations RG Tanna Coal Terminal.

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched into how two Gladstone Ports workers became injured, one seriously, while performing a work task at the RG Tanna Coal Terminal.

Catch up HERE

MISSING THIS?: A a gold wedding band was found at a car wash last weekend.

A GLADSTONE car wash owner is on a hunt for the owner of a wedding band which was found last weekend.

The gold band, with a distinct inscription on its inside, was discovered by Starwash manager Luke Else.

Catch up HERE

Maci Lee Pradella Schurmann, 14 months old.

They're young but they're already rocking out in some stylish outfits. Everything from fancy dress to the latest fashion, Gladstone babies are wearing it.

Who do you think is Gladstone's most fashionable?

Vote HERE