Gladstone Central News and Gifts’ Alex Moodie. The store sold a division one ticket in Saturday nights draw. Picture: Tegan Annett
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
4th Jan 2021 7:00 AM
4th Jan 2021 7:00 AM

Good morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, January 3.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A COVID credit Christmas

---

Many residents took advantage of the sunshine for a day at the beach at Tannum on Sunday.

Check out our photo gallery to see if we spotted you there.

(Catch up HERE)

Megan, Jeff, (front) Maliha and Thea Pajonk at Tannum Sands beach on January 3, 2021. Picture: Liana Walker
---

A man is in hospital after a crash into a guard rail on the Bruce Hwy Sunday morning.

(Catch up HERE)

A man is in hospital following a crash into a guard rail on the Bruce Highway. FILE PHOTO
---

Someone in Gladstone is $1.5 million richer after Gladstone Central News and Gifts sold a division one ticket for Saturday night’s Gold Lotto.

(Catch up HERE)

Gladstone Central News and Gifts’ Alex Moodie. The store sold a division one ticket in Saturday nights draw. Picture: Tegan Annett
---

A young boy was taken to Gladstone Hospital after a reported snake bite on Saturday afternoon.

(Catch up HERE)

A young boy is in hospital after a reported snake bite. FILE PHOTO
---

A stunning Agnes Water home has hit the market promising “wow factor” for a cool $1 million.

(Catch up HERE)

31 Atlantis Boulevard, Agnes Water is for sale for $1 million. Picture: Contributed
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

