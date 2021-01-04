MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Gladstone Central News and Gifts’ Alex Moodie. The store sold a division one ticket in Saturday nights draw. Picture: Tegan Annett

Good morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, January 3.

---

Many residents took advantage of the sunshine for a day at the beach at Tannum on Sunday.

Check out our photo gallery to see if we spotted you there.

(Catch up HERE)

Megan, Jeff, (front) Maliha and Thea Pajonk at Tannum Sands beach on January 3, 2021. Picture: Liana Walker

---

A man is in hospital after a crash into a guard rail on the Bruce Hwy Sunday morning.

(Catch up HERE)

---

Someone in Gladstone is $1.5 million richer after Gladstone Central News and Gifts sold a division one ticket for Saturday night’s Gold Lotto.

(Catch up HERE)

---

A young boy was taken to Gladstone Hospital after a reported snake bite on Saturday afternoon.

(Catch up HERE)

---

A stunning Agnes Water home has hit the market promising “wow factor” for a cool $1 million.

(Catch up HERE)

31 Atlantis Boulevard, Agnes Water is for sale for $1 million. Picture: Contributed

---

