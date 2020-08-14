MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Members of the Captain Creek community will have a new rural fire brigade as of this month.

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 12.

---

Mater Health Regional Executive Director, Gerard Wyvill, said the service is supporting its 56 employees of Gladstone’s Mater Hospital though the sale process to Queensland Health. Picture: Shae Beplate.

THE LIVELIHOODS of 56 Gladstone locals hang in the balance following the sale of the Mater Hospital by Mercy Health to Queensland Health.

---

AFTER nine months in limbo, the Captain Creek area will have a new rural fire brigade as of this month.

The Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade was deregistered on November 2 last year after a consultation process and audit found the brigade could not provide an effective, safe and sustainable fire and emergency service response.

---

Declan Connors, 21, was sentenced for affray in public place while adversely affected by intoxicating substance.

A GLADSTONE man “felt bad” about a violent brawl he became involved in outside a Gladstone nightclub after he’d consumed 12 drinks.

Declan Paul Connors, 21, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to affray in a public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

---

Deputy mayor Kahn Goodluck.

DEPUTY MAYOR Kahn Goodluck will forward on any potential plans of a safe walking track in suburban Gladstone following a resident’s online complaint.

Mother of two Kathryn Bryce said she wondered what needed to be done for a safe footpath to be installed which linked Little Creek and Vantage estates to where the footpath ends at Carinya Drive.

---

The line up outside Gladstone Centrelink this morning after coronavirus announcements and MyGov crash, March 23, 2020

A LONG-term Gladstone business owner is working 12-hour days, seven days a week, because his casual staff on JobKeeper are regularly not turning up for their shifts.

The man, who asked not to be named, said he can’t afford to employ only full-time staff, as his business would not remain financially viable.

---

