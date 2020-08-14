Menu
MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Aug 2020 7:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 12.

---

Mater Health Regional Executive Director, Gerard Wyvill, said the service is supporting its 56 employees of Gladstone’s Mater Hospital though the sale process to Queensland Health. Picture: Shae Beplate.
THE LIVELIHOODS of 56 Gladstone locals hang in the balance following the sale of the Mater Hospital by Mercy Health to Queensland Health.

Catch up HERE.

---

AFTER nine months in limbo, the Captain Creek area will have a new rural fire brigade as of this month.

The Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade was deregistered on November 2 last year after a consultation process and audit found the brigade could not provide an effective, safe and sustainable fire and emergency service response.

Catch up HERE

---

Declan Connors, 21, was sentenced for affray in public place while adversely affected by intoxicating substance.
A GLADSTONE man “felt bad” about a violent brawl he became involved in outside a Gladstone nightclub after he’d consumed 12 drinks.

Declan Paul Connors, 21, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to affray in a public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Catch up HERE

---

Deputy mayor Kahn Goodluck.
DEPUTY MAYOR Kahn Goodluck will forward on any potential plans of a safe walking track in suburban Gladstone following a resident’s online complaint.

Mother of two Kathryn Bryce said she wondered what needed to be done for a safe footpath to be installed which linked Little Creek and Vantage estates to where the footpath ends at Carinya Drive.

Catch up HERE

---

The line up outside Gladstone Centrelink this morning after coronavirus announcements and MyGov crash, March 23, 2020
A LONG-term Gladstone business owner is working 12-hour days, seven days a week, because his casual staff on JobKeeper are regularly not turning up for their shifts.

The man, who asked not to be named, said he can’t afford to employ only full-time staff, as his business would not remain financially viable.

Catch up HERE

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

