MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

AN AMBROSE father has suffered fractures to his skull after he was allegedly tied up and bashed during a terrifying two-hour ordeal.

Jamie Hewitt was left shattered and heartbroken after he was the victim of the alleged assault where he says he was “cable-tied and bashed” by three men.

Gladstone Mater Hospital.

THE MATER organisation says it is uncertain how many employees will lose their jobs when the hospital changes hands to CQHHS administration in October.

The Gladstone Observer has contacted both the Mater and CQHHS about the impact on the local workforce.

Boyne Island man Philip Lindfield said he has been left perplexed as to what the sea creature he photographed was.

A BOYNE ISLAND man’s sighting of an unidentified sea creature has left the community mystified as to what it could be.

Philip Lindfield said he was curious right away as to what was swimming through the section of Boyne River on Tuesday, which runs adjacent to his house.

Experts say the property market in Rockhampton in Gladstone is in the ‘start of recovery’.

THE RIPPLE effect of multiple infrastructure projects in the Central Queensland region are being felt in the district’s industrial property market, with experts officially upgrading the sector to the ‘start of recovery’ phase in Rockhampton and Gladstone.

Rockhampton and Gladstone’s industrial real estate sectors were one of six across the country to take the positive turn according to Herron Todd White’s Month in Review report for August.

Vibe Studio Gladstone manager Miki Gibson with clients Mickalea Potter and Chelsea Bradley.

A GLADSTONE fitness studio has had a facelift with a new brand name and a new location.

Formerly running Positive Existence Personal Training (PEPT) in Gladstone, Miki Gibson has left the franchise to start new brand Vibe Fitness Studios.

