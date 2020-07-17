MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Leslie Ronald Woodall appeared in the court room with lawyer Christine Delaney who appeared on behalf of his Melbourne-based lawyer.

THE man who was flying a plane which crashed and injured three people and killed another near Bustard Head in 2017 has yesterday indicated he will plead not guilty to two alleged offences.

Leslie Ronald Woodall appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with two counts of dangerously operating or interfering with the operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm.

STRESSED: The top three bills Gladstone owes SPER have been revealed. Picture: iStock

After the State Penalties Enforcement Registry released their annual report last month, the most common unpaid fines referred to SPER in Gladstone have been revealed.

IN COURT: A man has been sentenced for the rape of a 13-year-old girl. Source: iStock / Getty Images

WARNING GRAPHIC

“YOU did want this” an 18-year-old man said to a 13-year-old girl as he raped her in the home of his underage girlfriend.

The 13-year-old girl’s mother wept from the back of the Gladstone District Court room as crown prosecutor Samantha O’Rourke described the offence against her daughter committed on November 25, 2018.

SPLASH BACK: Despite Splash Zone being closed for the first phase of the aquatic centre’s reopening, Gladstone residents can enjoy other areas from today.

THE reopening of Gladstone Aquatic Centre today sounds like music to the community’s ears, but Gladstone Regional Council has released a reminder of the COVID-19 guidelines.

The council confirmed the aquatic centre, operated by BlueFit, was closed in March as a proactive measure against the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency.

Pumpkin Island hit the market on Thursday for the first time in 17 years.

EVER dreamt of owning a tropical island off the Capricorn Coast?

Here’s your chance.

One of Queensland’s most sustainable and boutique tourist destinations is up for sale.

