MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

AN investigation has been launched after an eight-month-old baby boy suffered critical head injuries at a Gladstone residence in May.

On Saturday May 30 the baby was taken from a Wilson Street home in New Auckland to Gladstone Hospital after he was located non-responsive by emergency services.

Acting Inspector Luke Peachey from Rockhampton's Criminal Investigations Bureau addresses media about an investigation being launched into an eight-month-old Gladstone baby boy who was critically injured.

TWO members of the ABF along with two Queensland Police Officers removed the two Taiwanese workers off a coal ship for allegedly acting violently towards the crew following a dramatic high-seas response off the coast of Gladstone.

Two men from Taiwan have been disembarked from a bulk carrier they were employed to work on, following a dramatic high-seas response off the coast of Gladstone, Queensland.

AFTER a year of outcries from doctors and practice managers, Gladstone and Tannum Sands remain excluded from the Distribution Priority Area for General Practitioners, a decision described as not surprising but disappointing.

Gladstone and Tannum Sands have remained non-DPA areas despite outcries from the health community.

IN THE lead up to the October state election, both major political parties have come out all guns blazing, promising to slash power prices for Central Queensland homeowners and small businesses.

Both major political parties in Queensland have promised to slash Gladstone's power prices for homes and small businesses.

EXTREME volumes of traffic on the region’s roads over the past week resulted in 10 drink drivers being caught by police, from 5000 breath tests conducted.

Gladstone Police senior sergeant Jane Healy.

