MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 1.
---
WORK on the Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct is progressing according to schedule after the site recently passed another construction milestone.
---
A GLADSTONE nightclub owner is keen to see patrons have more freedom on their nights out as he coordinates a $30,000 renovation.
---
GLADSTONE’S start to the winter season was warmer than average this year, with both minimum and maximum temperatures above the long term means.
---
CONCERNS have been raised about the potential of a COVID-19 outbreak in Gladstone from passengers using the new cruise ship terminal at East Shores.
---
A MELBOURNE man will never forget his wedding day for all the wrong reasons.
The man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to drink driving.
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.