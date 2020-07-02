MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

REFRESH: MiePlace Nightclub owner Aodhan McCann said the renovations he has overseen are progressing very well.

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 1.

WORK on the Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct is progressing according to schedule after the site recently passed another construction milestone.

A GLADSTONE nightclub owner is keen to see patrons have more freedom on their nights out as he coordinates a $30,000 renovation.

GLADSTONE’S start to the winter season was warmer than average this year, with both minimum and maximum temperatures above the long term means.

WARM WINTER: Gladstone has recorded a warmer than average June this year.

CONCERNS have been raised about the potential of a COVID-19 outbreak in Gladstone from passengers using the new cruise ship terminal at East Shores.

John Bell at Gladstone Yacht Club in QLD. Picture Kym Smith

A MELBOURNE man will never forget his wedding day for all the wrong reasons.

The man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to drink driving.

A 44-year-old man was pulled over by police on his wedding day.

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.