News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Jul 2020 7:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 30.

---

IT was announced Gladstone’s Southern Oil would receive a share in a $7.8 million lifeline for the oil recycling industry from the Federal Government, supporting businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Catch up HERE)

---

BANANA Shire Council has handed down its budget for the 2020/21 financial year with a 5.3 per cent rates increase.

It was also predicted the new budget would result in council’s operating position being brought back into balance within the next two budgets.

(Catch up HERE)

---

THE Agnes Water and Seventeen-Seventy community is “absolutely furious” after the beloved FV Dianne memorial was vandalised last week.

(Catch up HERE)

---

A GLADSTONE man who urinated on a McDonalds sign before damaging the drive through signs pleaded guilty to wilful damage in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

(Catch up HERE)

---

MEMBER for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said Gladstone’s night-life will be a huge winner following premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s announcement Queensland will further ease restrictions including reopening borders to all states except Victoria.

(Catch up HERE)

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

