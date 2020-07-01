MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

The FV Dianne memorial was vandalised earlier this week.

IT was announced Gladstone’s Southern Oil would receive a share in a $7.8 million lifeline for the oil recycling industry from the Federal Government, supporting businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Southern Oil Refining's Northern Oil Refinery at Yarwun in the Gladstone region.

BANANA Shire Council has handed down its budget for the 2020/21 financial year with a 5.3 per cent rates increase.

It was also predicted the new budget would result in council’s operating position being brought back into balance within the next two budgets.

Banana Shire Council.

THE Agnes Water and Seventeen-Seventy community is “absolutely furious” after the beloved FV Dianne memorial was vandalised last week.

The FV Dianne memorial was vandalised earlier this week.

A GLADSTONE man who urinated on a McDonalds sign before damaging the drive through signs pleaded guilty to wilful damage in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

IN COURT: A Gladstone man urinated on a McDonalds sign before breaking the intercom and menu signs a court heard. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

MEMBER for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said Gladstone’s night-life will be a huge winner following premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s announcement Queensland will further ease restrictions including reopening borders to all states except Victoria.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said he was fully supportive of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s decision to ease Queensland’s border restrictions. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

