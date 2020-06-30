MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 29.
---
A Gladstone homeowner said she was “lucky to get the kids out” after their how was engulfed in flames yesterday morning.
---
THE only cafe still operating at the Gladstone Airport yesterday announced it would cease trading with the owners of JetBar deciding to terminate their lease.
---
Two students are celebrating after receiving a university scholarship with the help of Gladstone Ports Corporation’s Talent Today, Talent Tomorrow program.
---
A Central Queensland man was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a critical condition after falling out of a tree yesterday.
---
A drink-driver has been told by a magistrate she was fortunate she did not significantly injure herself or anyone else after recording a shocking blood alcohol reading.
---
