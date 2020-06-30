Menu
The scene of a fire at a home in Erin Close, New Auckland.
MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
30th Jun 2020 7:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 29.

---

A Gladstone homeowner said she was “lucky to get the kids out” after their how was engulfed in flames yesterday morning.

(Catch up HERE)

The scene of a fire at a home in Erin Close, New Auckland.
---

THE only cafe still operating at the Gladstone Airport yesterday announced it would cease trading with the owners of JetBar deciding to terminate their lease.

(Catch up HERE)

The JetBar cafe will cease trading at the end of this month, The Coffee Club Gladstone Airport (pictured) closed 20 December 2019, leaving the airport with no cafe.
---

Two students are celebrating after receiving a university scholarship with the help of Gladstone Ports Corporation’s Talent Today, Talent Tomorrow program.

(Catch up HERE)

Krysta, who uncovered her passion in teaching while she was working at GPC, with her son Cameron.
---

A Central Queensland man was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a critical condition after falling out of a tree yesterday.

(Catch up HERE)

A man is fighting for his life at the RBWH after falling out of a tree yesterday.
---

A drink-driver has been told by a magistrate she was fortunate she did not significantly injure herself or anyone else after recording a shocking blood alcohol reading.

(Catch up HERE)

DRINK DRIVE: A woman is lucky to have avoided injury after recording a shocking reading.
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

