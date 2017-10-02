WEATHER WATCH: Gladstone's dry spell washed away overnight

Grey sky has greated Gladstone over the past 24 hours brining much needed rain in the process.

Grey sky has greated Gladstone over the past 24 hours brining much needed rain in the process. Beatrix Bennett-HIllier

GLADSTONE had been praying for rain and those prayers were answered this morning as the heaven's opened to give the region a much-needed soaking.

The Gladstone radar recorded 26mm from when the first falls swept through town at approximately 1.45am this morning.

And it was long overdue.

Gladstone radar image on October 2 at 1.40am. Weatherzone

The Gladstone radar didn't record a drop of rain during September, and only 22.2mm was recorded during August with 20.2mm of that occurring on August 7.

Combining light showers registering 0.2mm recorded on August 1, 8, 16, 18 and 26, the 20.2mm on August 7 and the 1mm which fell on August 25, rainfall totalled 22.2mm during August.

July didn't fair any better with only 1mm falling between July 16-31.

This marks a 78-day period (July 16 to October 1) where Gladstone received only 23.2mm of rain.

Based on these figures, more rain fell on Gladstone during a six-hour period this morning (2-8am) than during the previous 78 days.

Falls are set to continue throughout today with between 20-40mm expected, while tomorrow's forecast is predicting 5-10mm to fall on the area.

RAINFALL TOTALS (24 hours up to 9am this morning)

Gladstone: 26mm

Benaraby: 90mm

Boyne Island: 10mm

Calliope: 34mm

Lake Awoonga: 90mm

Miriam Vale: 32mm

Town of 1770: 35mm.