Morgan on a mission against the Poms

Morgan Mathison is pressured by HC Melbourne's Laura Barden in Saturday's final

HOCKEY: Brisbane Blaze premiership player Morgan Mathison has not had much rest after her team's triumph in the Sultana Bran Hockey One Season 2019 decider against Hockey Club Melbourne.

The former Meteors product is in the Queensland women's side to take on Olympic champions Great Britain on Friday and Saturday in Brisbane.

"It's an awesome opportunity for me to be exposed to the next level and to play at a higher intensity and against a team of world-class skill and ability," Mathison said.

"They're the Olympic champions so you can't get much better than that."

Expect a quicker Mathison this season as well.

"After Hockey One, I was pretty much straight into training for the Australian Under-21 Tri Series in Canberra," she said.

But she did manage some 'R and R' early last month.

"Since early December, I've been able to relax and be at home and focus on my fitness and speed work away from the hockey pitch.," she said.

Mathison experienced an international feel last month when she donned the Australian under-21 team colours at the 3 Nations Invitational Tournament in Canberra.

"The series was another great opportunity that I've been fortunate enough to play in. I feel like playing for your country, no matter what level it's at, just gets better every time," she said.

"The team was a really cohesive group and all of the girls made the experience incredible."

Mathison is a part of a 14-strong contingent who played in Brisbane Blaze's victorious team.

The Queensland side includes Australian Development squad members Morgan Gallagher, Britt Wilkinson and Meg Pearce.

Mathison hopes to play in the Australian open women's team, which will be in action at the International Pro League Series in Sydney.

"The Pro League Series starts this weekend for the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras and is a series of international home and away games," Mathison said.

"The Aussies play Belgium in Sydney this weekend to kick off their campaign."