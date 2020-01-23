Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Morgan Mathison is pressured by HC Melbourne's Laura Barden in Saturday's final
Morgan Mathison is pressured by HC Melbourne's Laura Barden in Saturday's final
Hockey

Morgan on a mission against the Poms

NICK KOSSATCH
23rd Jan 2020 3:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOCKEY: Brisbane Blaze premiership player Morgan Mathison has not had much rest after her team's triumph in the Sultana Bran Hockey One Season 2019 decider against Hockey Club Melbourne.

Morgan Mathison against NSW Pride.
Morgan Mathison against NSW Pride.

The former Meteors product is in the Queensland women's side to take on Olympic champions Great Britain on Friday and Saturday in Brisbane.

RELATED STORY: Morgan makes her mark at the elite level

RELATED STORY: Goes to show that it doesn't matter where you come from

"It's an awesome opportunity for me to be exposed to the next level and to play at a higher intensity and against a team of world-class skill and ability," Mathison said.

"They're the Olympic champions so you can't get much better than that."

Expect a quicker Mathison this season as well.

"After Hockey One, I was pretty much straight into training for the Australian Under-21 Tri Series in Canberra," she said.

But she did manage some 'R and R' early last month.

Morgan Mathison was elated after the thrilling final
Morgan Mathison was elated after the thrilling final

"Since early December, I've been able to relax and be at home and focus on my fitness and speed work away from the hockey pitch.," she said.

Mathison experienced an international feel last month when she donned the Australian under-21 team colours at the 3 Nations Invitational Tournament in Canberra.

"The series was another great opportunity that I've been fortunate enough to play in. I feel like playing for your country, no matter what level it's at, just gets better every time," she said.

"The team was a really cohesive group and all of the girls made the experience incredible."

Mathison is a part of a 14-strong contingent who played in Brisbane Blaze's victorious team.

The Queensland side includes Australian Development squad members Morgan Gallagher, Britt Wilkinson and Meg Pearce.

Mathison hopes to play in the Australian open women's team, which will be in action at the International Pro League Series in Sydney.

"The Pro League Series starts this weekend for the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras and is a series of international home and away games," Mathison said.

"The Aussies play Belgium in Sydney this weekend to kick off their campaign."

gladstone hockey association great britain hockey hockey australia news hockey queensland teams morgan mathison
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AMSA finds breach in Smit Lamnalco contract

        premium_icon AMSA finds breach in Smit Lamnalco contract

        News Inspectors discovered the breach during a routine flag inspection of Smit Lamnalco’s tugboat on Friday.

        What the white poles popping up around town are really for

        premium_icon What the white poles popping up around town are really for

        Offbeat We get to the bottom of what the new poles on the main roads are for.

        DRINK DRIVERS: 6 motorists front Gladstone court

        premium_icon DRINK DRIVERS: 6 motorists front Gladstone court

        News A HIGH range drink driver was disqualified from driving for 10 months in Gladstone...

        REVEALED: Australia Day award nominees

        premium_icon REVEALED: Australia Day award nominees

        Community Gladstone Regional Council's Australia Day award nominees named.