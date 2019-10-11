Morgan makes her mark at the elite level

HOCKEY: A childhood dream has been fulfilled by Gladstone and now Brisbane-based former Meteors player Morgan Mathison.

She made her Sultana Bran Hockey One Season 2019 debut for Brisbane Blaze in round one against Canberra Chill in Canberra and despite 1-0 losses against them and Hockey Club Melbourne last weekend, Mathison soaked up the experience.

Easts' Morgan Mathison challenged by Norths duo Amy Smith and Charlotte Mitchell. Photo by Andrew Blanchard.

“I was really nervous but mostly excited as I’ve been training for this for a very long time and ever since I was a kid I wanted to play in this league,” Mathison, 19, said.

The Hockey One competition runs for eight weeks and consists of Adelaide Fire, NSW Pride, Perth Thundersticks and Tassie Tigers.

“The competition is like the AFL or the Big Bash in that it is the nation’s best playing for their state or city in an eight-week competition,” Mathison said.

“The standard is the best that we will get at a national level, playing with and against Australia’s best.”

Brisbane Blaze play Adelaide Fire in Adelaide this Sunday at 1pm local time and is televised on Kayo.

Morgan Mathison.

Mathison has played mainly as a defensive midfielder and her commitment has also been rewarded with selection in the 18-strong Australian Under-21 Jillaroos team that will play in a Tri-Series against India and New ZealandI from December December 3-8.

“I’ve been training for lots of different things this year including national camps and national championships,” she said.

“Being involved in the Hockey Queensland High Performance group means that I gym three mornings a week and we have two skill and conditioning sessions a week, not including club training.”

Mathison’s long-term goal is make the Hockeyroos team and make the Olympics.

“For now my goal is to play well for my team for the remainder of Hockey One, perform at the Tri Series and then the next step would be moving from the national junior squad to the national development squad,” she said.

Mathison left Gladstone when she was 16 and had played for Meteors for 12 years.

She now plays in the Brisbane Woman’s Hockey competition for Eastern Suburbs Hockey Club and had previously played for Burleigh Hockey Club on the Gold Coast in the past four years.