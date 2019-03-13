More women are joining up to be rural fireys

A GLADSTONE region rural firefighter is encouraging more women to sign up and volunteer at their local brigade.

Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade volunteer Sara Cumming has seen an increase of women join in the past few years.

"It's really good to see more and more females coming out to do what is typically classed as a male job,” Ms Cumming said.

She emphasised volunteer firefighting is for everybody.

"We've had a really good response with female firefighters recently,” she said.

In the last three years, the Mount Maurice RFB has increased its female membership from two firefighters to 10.

"It's definitely becoming more prevalent that females are coming out,” she said.

Ms Cumming herself got involved in rural firefighting through a friend.

With 15 years of SES experience behind her, Ms Cumming decided to "branch out” and join the brigade.

"(They) said the Mount Maurice RFB were looking for volunteer community educators,” she said.

"I'll go down, have a look and see what it's all about.”

She's been inspired by the other women she has encountered through her time as a rural firefighter.

"Some of the strongest and determined women I've met have been through QFES,” she said.

"To know that more females are joining - it's fantastic to know they can meet and be mentored by these women as well.”

She urges women who are thinking of joining a brigade to come down and visit.

"It's something I never thought I would do,” she said.

"Once you've been to that first fire and see what you get to do, it's something that you just never look back from.”

Interested people can contact the Mount Maurice RFB on their Facebook page.

Mark Zita