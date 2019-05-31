More title belts to be won for Gladstone fighting crew

PACKING A PUNCH: Nate Gourley and Hayden Clement flank Trinity McKenzie and Khiya Moore. These four fight tonight down south.

PACKING A PUNCH: Nate Gourley and Hayden Clement flank Trinity McKenzie and Khiya Moore. These four fight tonight down south. Contributed GLA310519MAKIDS

MARTIAL ARTS: Ryan 'Bones' Lambert will be looking to add to his title belt collection tomorrow night in Brisbane as he steps up to challenge for ISKA Professional Australian Muay Thai Title.

Lambert has trained at the Gladstone Martial Arts Academy under master coach Rob McIntyre for over a decade in Muay Thai-Kickboxing, Mixed Martial Arts and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and has championship titles in all disciplines.

'Bones' won his first belt in 2013 when he took out the WKA Professional MMA Bantamweight title by submission. "This was significant because 'Bones' was having his fifth MMA bout and his opponent was having his 18th and because he became the first MMA fighter from Gladstone to win a title belt in the sport," McIntyre said.

"Lambert won the WKA Queensland Muay Thai title in 2016 before he turned professional in that sport."

He will compete in just his sixth Muay Thai fight tomorrow while it'll be a 22nd for his opponent.

"This is a challenge he is used to after fighting someone with more than 20 bouts in his last Muay Thai fight and coming away with the win," McIntyre said.

"The challenge for him this time is that he accepted this fight with only a week's notice after preparing for shorter and non-title fights."

Meanwhile junior students from the academy will compete in Muay Thai fights in South East Queensland tomorrow.

Trinity McKenzie, 15, will compete in her first Muay Thai and has trained at the GMAA in Muay Thai, MMA, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and is a black belt in Zen Do Kai.

"Khiya Moore, 14, is fresh from a great Muay Thai win last Saturday and is stepping in for her third Muay Thai fight tomorrow," McIntyre said.

Hayden Clement, 12, will also have his third Muay Thai fight and is excited to get back in the ring after he won a gold medal at the National Championships in April. Hayden is also a state champion in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

Eleven-year-old Nate Gourley is confident after his Muay Thai win last weekend and will step into the Muay Thai ring for his sixth fight this year.

"These kids are amazing and to be able to fight in Muay Thai in our club, kids must train five days a week at our club but also run in the mornings," McIntyre said.

"This takes huge commitment not only from these little kids, but also from the parents and families who have been amazing supporting their kids in reaching their goals."