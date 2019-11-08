Menu
Rex Silver won the 2019 Best in Business Awards Business Choice award
‘More than just a good haircut’

Sam Reynolds
8th Nov 2019 1:00 PM
“Dream, believe, create, succeed.”

These are the words Garage Barber Shop owner Rex Silver lives by.

Garage Barber Shop won the Business of Choice award at the 2019 Best in Business Awards.

Mr Silver said the award was an honour and pushed the business to do more.

“It tells us that our guests appreciate all we do for them and the community,” Mr Silver said.

Mr Silver believed he had won the award because of the experience the shop offers customers.

“It’s more than just a good haircut,” Mr Silver said.

“We give men and boys a place where they are king in their own world.

“The self confidence and respect they have for themselves after a visit goes with them.”

Mr Silver said the business’ biggest strength is the team.

“It’s their dedication to our profession and their belief in my methods and philosophy of barbering, business and customer service,” Mr Silver said.

Mr Silver was proud of the consistency the business provided customers.

