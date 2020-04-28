PHOTOS: More than just a footy club, life member says

RUGBY LEAGUE: The only current Calliope Roosters Rugby League Club life members - Bernie Mayfield, Peter Masters, and Garry Brown - gathered together to reminisce.

The trio shared some six decades of stories as the club plans to embark on its 100-year celebrations.

PROUD HISTORY

Nicknamed "Bimbo" when he was a baby by his uncle, Brown came to the Roosters in 1976.

"There was a heap of young blokes and I played a few games," he said.

"We won the premiership in 1977 under new player-coach Gerry King and I was also the president that year."

There was a period when Calliope Roosters did not field teams and "Bimbo" tasted grand success with another club.

"I played for Gladstone Wallabys where we won two flags in 1968 and 1970," Brown said.

"I was also offered a chance to play for Brisbane Valleys in 1970 but it was not long that I have been married.

"The Roosters mean the world to me but I have a soft spot for Wallabys."

Mayfield righted the wrongs of 1978 - his first season as coach - with a premiership against Wallabys in 1979.

"I played from 1977-79 and was getting long in the tooth in '79 in which I was president," he recalled.

"I stayed involved in the club and have been involved for 43 years."

NO WAY BROTHERS

Mayfield was asked to join Gladstone Brothers in his tenure but he politely refused.

Masters said the key to the Roosters' survival and continuity was the junior club that was established in 1988.

"I think the juniors are a very important part of the club," he said.

Masters and family moved to the Roosters in 1977 and he said being wheelchair-bound from ages seven to 12 made him appreciate the game.

"The people living up the road where we were living were the Hodgsons and Mrs H (Nolene Watt at the time) was the club patron who had a heap of sons playing for Calliope," he said.

"I got roped into being the sandboy and fell in love with the club."

A six-year-old Masters even sledged a Wallabys player.

FAIR SLEDGE

"As I was putting the sand down for a Wallabys player to take his shot on goal, I told him "you're going to miss" and he told me to f--k off," Masters said.

He only played a handful of games and was more involved in the administrative side at the club.

"I just wanted to repay what they did for me while I was wheelchair-bound," he said.

"Eric Berry was the long-term president and councilor for the Calliope Shire Council at the time and he'd come around my house to pick me up and take me to games.

"He'd also take another fella in a wheelchair - an indigenous fella called David Punch."

Masters also recalled when he and Punch formed a "tunnel" for the players to run out through before a grand final.

"That always stuck with me and that's what Eric did to me."

Masters said the Calliope Roosters were an integral part of the Calliope community and it's more than just footy.

NOT JUST RUGBY LEAGUE

"We have people from other sporting clubs like the Calliope Cricket Club, Polocrosse Club, and rodeo coming down on game nights to support the teams," he said.

At least one of Masters' siblings has played since 1993.

"It's 28 years and my son Jamie started in 1993, then Brendan in 1994," he said.

"Jaden started playing in 2002 and Cameron in 1999 while my youngest Kolby is in under-12s and he started in 2013."

The club's 100-year celebrations were planned for the May Day long weekend but have been postponed to October 3.

However that all depends on whether the Rugby League Gladstone season would be played and border restrictions lifted because some Roosters players live interstate.

