More than just a family dog

GRACIE may look like a regular family dog but when she's got her vest on she doubles as a life saver.

The golden retriever miniature poodle cross is a diabetes detection dog for 15-year-old Ryan and since the pair have been together he hasn't had a major incident.

His mum Rael Carson said her son, who has type 1 diabetes, used to have dramatic drops in his blood sugar levels, which he wouldn't realise were happening.

"He was 11 when we first got Gracie. He has a tendency to have really fast drops in his blood sugar," Mrs Carson said.

"He would be in the ones or twos where some people would be unconscious and he'd be saying 'I'm not low, I'm not low'."

Rael Carson and Ryan Carson with diabetes detection dog Gracie.

Gracie was adopted through Paws for Diabetics as a puppy four years ago.

The family trained her themselves by giving her sweat samples with different blood sugar levels.

To alert Ryan, Gracie will start by tapping him on the leg, stop him from walking by grabbing his shoes, jumping up and down and as a last resort bark.

After 11 weeks she was starting to pay attention, but it was training her around the public which proved more of a challenge.

Ryan Carson with diabetes detection dog Gracie.

"Sometimes she does get a bit excited, but that's mainly when people come up to her and pat her without asking. She's usually pretty good with it now because she's used to it," Ryan said.

Although Gracie is Ryan's assistance dog she's helpful to Mrs Carson who also has type 1 diabetes.

Both recommended other people with diabetes consider an alert dog, but they said it could also draw attention.

"You have to be comfortable with people knowing you have diabetes," Mrs Carson said.

"Sometimes I do get people asking 'why do you have your dog here?' but for the most part they're pretty good about it," Ryan said.

To find out more about Paws for Diabetes visit https://www.pfd.org.au/