‘More than a word’: GPC observes Reconciliation Week

Ms Winsor said that throughout its 107 year journey, GPC has become an integral part of its communities.

Gladstone Ports Corporation’s general manager said it was humbling to know the organisation was one of many in Queensland making real change in reconciliation.

Rowen Winsor’s comments followed a GPC statement which highlighted its relationships with local Indigenous communities during National Reconciliation Week.

Employees celebrated cultures, histories and achievements of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian South Sea islander communities with a morning tea held across three GPC sites this week.

This year’s theme was ‘More than a Word’ with the event marking 21 years of Reconciliation Australia and almost three decades of Australia’s formal reconciliation process.

“In the last decade we have achieved so much, from launching our successful Australian‐first Cross Industry Operations Traineeship and welcoming the fourth group on board this year to supporting future leaders with our bursary program,” Ms Winsor said.

“We have even named our assets with traditional language throughout our community.

“Our vision for reconciliation is to ensure equality, equity and unity, where culture and heritage is recognised, respected and celebrated as a part of our shared national identity.”

In March, GPC unveiled a large mural commissioned by two Indigenous artists at its East Shores parklands.

GPC has led initiatives such as a Reconciliation Action Plan, Indigenous Land Use Agreement, Future Directions Community Liaison Group, Cross Industry Operations Traineeship and Talent Today Talent Tomorrow programs to help guide positive change in the community.

