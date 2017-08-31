26°
More than 600 affected as power switches off at Agnes Water

More than 600 Ergon Energy customers at Agnes Water are without power this morning.
Tegan Annett
by

MORE than 600 Agnes Water Ergon Energy customers won't be switching on the lights or the fans until after 11.30am today.

According to Ergon Energy's outage finder, there are 642 Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy customers affected by today's maintenance work in the region.

Their power supply was switched off at 8am, and is expected to be switched back on at 11.30am.

"The loss of supply is to allow maintenance to the electricity network," the outage notice reads.

Ergon Energy crews are reportedly working on-site.

Gladstone Observer
