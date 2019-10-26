Menu
Several people have been arrested in a police crackdown on property crime in Townsville.
Crime

10 yo boy arrested, 60 charges related to property crime

by Thomas Chamberlin
26th Oct 2019 1:20 PM
POLICE have arrested a 10-year-old boy over property crime offences in Townsville as part of a new operation.

Officers arrested the boy overnight and he appeared in Townsville Children's Court before being granted bail to appear in court on October 30.

In separate arrests, police said a man, 19, and a girl, 17, were taken into custody without incident in Osprey Court in Condon.

The pair are talking with police.

Police said a man, 27, was also arrested this morning on an outstanding warrant and he has been charged with wilful damage and drug offences.

Acting Superintendent Damien Crosby said 13 people had been arrested on more than 60 charges since Operation Romeo Seville started.

"We are quietly confident that all of the key principal offenders from this week's protracted period of criminal offending, involving multiple stolen motor vehicles, have all now been taken into custody," Acting Superintendent Damien Crosby said.

"However, we are not being complacent, and the resources, objectives and intent associated with Operation Romeo Seville will continue until further advised.

"Again, we would like to thank the community of Townsville for the level of support, assistance and information they have provided on a daily basis."

arrests crime editors picks nq police property operation

