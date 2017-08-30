More than 350 apply for four positions at council

MORE than 350 people applied for the latest apprenticeships and traineeships intake with the Gladstone Regional Council.

That number had to be whittled down to four, with Dylan Cassell, Nick Butler-Shaw, Jay Booth and Madeline Van Vegchel selected. The four were officially welcomed by the council yesterday.

Jay and Madeline are undertaking a one-year traineeship at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, while Dylan and Nick will work three-year apprenticeships in construction and maintenance, and parks and gardens respectively.

All four were present alongside Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett, GRC chief executive officer Roslyn Baker and GRC learning and development advisor Kathy Fry for their official welcome.

Only entering her fourth week as council CEO, Ms Baker expressed her desire to keep all four trainees and apprentices within the council as their careers progress.

"I know Kath and her team are really looking hard at how we improve and grow our commitment to training for the region and how we improve the experience you have," Ms Baker said.

"Not just through your traineeship, but how we actually develop you so you can take on other roles in our organisation and move forward and take those skills to be able to have a career path with us or in the region."

Madeline is already working in the box office at the GECC and is enjoying her traineeship.

"Business administration and working for council is always something I've been interested in, so when I saw this opportunity come up I snapped it up straight away," she said.

"I had applied for other opportunities... but this one I was successful so I'm very happy and excited to be starting with them."

Meanwhile, construction and maintenance apprentice Dylan will follow in his dad's footsteps, who also works for the council as an engineer.

Dylan moved here from South Africa earlier this year with his family.

"I'm looking to further my education and build myself up and I saw this as a wonderful opportunity," he said.

"My team is very nice, very friendly and very helpful. I'm keen to learn and they're keen to help me learn."