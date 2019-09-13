More than 30 homes open in ‘super weekend’

OPEN: More than 30 houses will open their doors to prospective buyers during this ‘super weekend’.

EXPECT to see real estate agents all over Gladstone this weekend.

That's the message from Ray White Gladstone director Andrew Allen as the agency prepares for its second 'super weekend' starting tomorrow.

"Essentially it's the launch of our spring sales season," Mr Allen said.

"Traditionally spring is the best selling season of the year.

"If you are considering selling, now is a great time to put your property on the market."

He said buyers tended to be out looking this time of year due to wanting to find their new home before the holiday season.

"History tells us that spring - and particularly October and November - is the highest volume sales period of the year," he said.

"The results from our last super weekend were very encouraging. We had over 100 inspections in two days, contributing to our best month in several years, with 19 properties sold in August."

Ray White will have 30 properties open this weekend, ranging in location from Clinton to Boyne Island.

Mr Allen said although the Gladstone property market had experienced positive growth in recent months, it was still an excellent time for buyers.

"Prices now are still at the lowest we've seen this decade, but they are set to rise as the demand is increasing."

He said now was the time to buy for property investors and people looking for a new place to live.

"For anyone who is looking to purchase a home, it is rare to have over 30 open homes in one weekend," he said.

"It's a great weekend to go shopping and an opportunity to see a lot of properties in a short space of time."

Gladstone's rental market also continues to gather pace. Mr Allen said vacancy rates remained low and rents continued to rise.

"With a growing population and no new supply of rental stock being produced, I predict that rents will continue to rise until rental returns are at a level that justifies the investment in new construction," Mr Allen said.

He said his best piece of advice for sellers was to price your property in line with market expectations.

"Anything overpriced, no matter how good, just won't sell," he said.