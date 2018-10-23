Menu
JACKPOT: Member Glenn Butcher (2nd) with grant recipients Mandy Jones, Rob McIntyre and Michelle Clement.
More than $130k in funds for community

Noor Gillani
23rd Oct 2018 8:00 AM

EIGHT community groups in Gladstone have been awarded more than $130,000 in grants from the State's Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

The largest amount of $32,735.30 was given to the Gladstone Martial Arts Academy and head coach Rob McIntyre was ecstatic.

"We built the facility, a world class training centre, but there was a few little things we couldn't afford initially," Mr McIntyre said.

"Now we're going to be able to insulate the building, the shed, the roof and the walls so they're not so hot in the summer and much warmer in the winter.

"Also making access easier for parents with children but also people with disabilities by widening the path into the centre, improving the access with ramps."

Mr McIntyre said the academy had 140 members but hoped the planned improvements would attract more.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said the funds would help the groups achieve beyond what they otherwise could.

"It was also great to see Tannum Sands State High School P&C receive a grant of $29,251.20 to upgrade lighting at the school and to purchase some more equipment for the students," Mr Butcher said.

Other recipients included the: Boyne Island Lions Club ($5700), Gladstone Tennis & Squash Association ($2999), Gladstone Volleyball Association ($22,687.52), Gladstone Show Society ($6370), UnitingCare Queensland Gladstone ($26,244) and Zonta Club of Gladstone ($5 541.96).

    Local Partners