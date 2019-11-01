More than $10k raised for fireys

CHEERS: A donation has been made to the Rural Fire Service from a family fun day last year. Sara Cumming, Ros Waters, Craig Magick, Graeme Beard, Darren Oakey, Talia Bradley, (back) Andy Williams, Alex Gray and Ben Brackin

A CHANCE to say “cheers” to our emergency service workers was such a successful event last year, the organisers have decided to make it an annual thing.

Last year’s CQ Emergency Services Appreciation Day, held at the Rocky Glen Hotel, raised $10,900 which will go towards a communications trailer.

Gladstone Area Director for Rural Fire Craig Magick said the trailer would help 38 brigades in the area.

“It’s a fantastic Initiative and we are very grateful for the donation,” Mr Magick said.

“A lot of the situations we deal with are in remote country so communications can be very poor.

“This will supplement our current ability to provide fire communication to our crews on the ground.”

Event organisers Graeme Beard, manager of the Rocky Glen Hotel and Ros Waters owner of RE/MAX energy Boyne Island said the event was inspired by the Baffle Creek fires.

“It had a very huge impact on our area and a lot of people,” Ms Waters said.

“The effect was felt throughout the whole community.”

Part of the event was donating to a bar tab to shout all emergency service workers a drink.

“The feedback we’ve had after last years event from the fireys themselves have said to me they’ve never ever had anybody hold anything like this just for emergency services,” Ms Waters said.

“They really felt the appreciation from the community.”

Mr Beard said the event was good for community as well.

“Even seeing the way the community were asking questions about what they were going through, it was quite heart breaking seeing some of the stories,” he said.

The appreciation day involves an outdoor stage with live entertainment throughout the day, amusement rides for the kids, food stalls, raffles, charity auctions.

The organisers are currently seeking sponsors and donations from the community to ensure the 2019 is just as much of a success. Anyone willing to help put cash towards a bar tab or sponsor the event should call Graeme on 0749722977 or email manager@rockyglenhotel.net or Ros Waters on 0447788997 or email roswaters@remax.com.au

CQ Emergency Services Appreciation Day

When: Saturday, December 14, 10am – 8pm

Where: The Rocky Glen Hotel Motel, Dawson Highway

How much: Free entry