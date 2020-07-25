More than 100 traffic offences come back to bite mum

BEHIND BARS: A woman with a history of more than 100 traffic offences will spend the next two weeks behind bars.

A YOUNG mum who racked up 110 traffic offences during her time across three states will spend the next two weeks behind bars after her history came back to bite her.

Krystal Bell, 28, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to stealing, breach of bail and two counts of disqualified driving.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court the original disqualified charge was due to an error, her client had received a Victorian drivers licence in the mail which she never applied for and assumed it was correct.

Ms Ditchfield said on the second instance her client was trying to move home as she had just been thrown out of her residence and her partner was working away and unable to help.

“(It was) either sleeping in the car on the side of the road or getting herself and her child to a safe location,” Ms Ditchfield said.

Ms Ditchfield described her client’s upbringing and early adulthood as “tragic” citing abuse and domestic violence.

She said Bell had come to Gladstone for her partner’s work and had made positive changes in her life due to having a two-year-old baby.

However the defence wasn’t enough for Bell to avoid incarceration.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey described Bell’s criminal history as “significant” and her traffic history as one of the “most appalling” he had ever encountered with 110 offences.

Bell was sentenced to six months imprisonment suspended for two years after 14 days.

She was also disqualified from driving for three years.