Woman to help Gladstone families connect with dead loved ones

SPIRITS: Medium Charmaine Wilson will be in Gladstone in May to perform readings and stage show.

IMAGINE the faces at the Boxing Day sales pressed up against the glass of a Myer window before the doors open.

That is what medium Charmaine Wilson sees at every live psychic show.

With an audience of about 300 people, Wilson sees beyond the peering faces and can see the spirits attached to people.

"I'm different to other mediums," Wilson said.

"I totally get drawn to the person.

"I give evidence, I'll give descriptions of a person, how old they were, what they looked like ... absolute validation of what they were."

The winner of several Australia psychic awards, Wilson said she did not buy into the Hollywood hype and interpretations of the afterlife.

"It's absolute malarkey," she said. "It creates unnecessary fear, there's enough stuff in the world to be scared of than our long lost rellies."

Wilson said the readings were used as a way for people to grieve and develop greater understandings of the afterlife.

Much like an energy form, the medium said spirits were an essence and soul in which she saw all the memories from their life, including the way they felt when they passed away.

"I allow spirits to take over," Wilson said. "It's like watching a weird little TV screen of their memories."

Not believing for a second that spirits hang around all the time, Wilson said the spirits left and came back frequently.

Wilson said spirits were everywhere and were not confined to one place like some people believe.

"They're not confined to a graveyard or ashes, they're not as attached as we seem to think they are," she said.

"They're wherever their people are ... there are more spirits in Kmart than the cemetery."

Having been a late bloomer, stumbling across her gift when she was 38-years-old, Wilson said it was her skills to validate the spirit's presence to their families, that set her apart.

Wilson said during one show she saw the spirit of a two-year-old girl and could see the girl's memories of her rape and murder.

The medium said she even saw people's pets.

"It's a weird world," Wilson said.

"My spirit guides protect me a little bit," she said.

"It's important for people to understand. The talk really cements home."