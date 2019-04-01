More services to come as big recruitment companies merge

MERGER: Downing Teal has been acquired by CGH Group.

MERGER: Downing Teal has been acquired by CGH Group. John McCutcheon

GLADSTONE is now included in CGH Group's footprint after the firm acquired Downing Teal.

Downing Teal's branch in Gladstone offers professional recruitment and labour hire services to the mining, construction and defence industries.

CGH Group is a recruitment and human resources consulting firm which operates five brands: CoreStaff, Beilby Recruitment, OPRA Psychology Group, Goal Indigenous Services and Vmac Employment Solutions.

The merger effective from today will have Beilby and Downing Teal merge to become Beilby Downing Teal and CoreStaff will merge with Downing Teal's brand DT Workforce.

CGH Group marketing manager Michelle Caban-Robinson said the partnership would have future growth benefits for both companies and provide more services for clientele.

"Our expansion into regional areas provides local candidates an opportunity to benefit from CGH group's national reach on employment opportunities,” MsCaban-Robinson said.

"Our current and potential clients also benefit from a greater pool of candidates and extended expertise of recruiters.”

She said existing and new Downing Teal clients in Gladstone would be able to use "the backing of CGH Group's full suite of recruitment and HR services”.

These include labour hire and workforce management, executive search and permanent recruitment, professional contracting and industrial and organisational psychology services.

Clients will be able to access CGH brand Goal Indigenous Services which provides opportunity for indigenous candidates and clients to use services for indigenous recruitment, mentoring and cultural awareness training.

They will also have access to OPRA Psychology, an organisational psychology firm and CGH brand which offers benefits such as psychometric assessments.