More rural Gladstone fire brigades in line for upgrades

Tegan Annett
by
6th Jun 2018 4:30 AM

THREE Gladstone region fire brigades will be kitted out with new equipment this financial year as part of a bid to strengthen the frontline services and staff across Queensland.

Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford said already Facing Island, Boyne Valley and Calliope Rural Fire Brigades have benefited from the State Government's 2017 election commitment to support fire and rescue services.

The three brigades received $75,000 in grants to assist with new construction, extensions and refurbishments.

Mr Crawford said a further three rural brigades are scheduled to be received before the end of the financial year, but it is not yet known which brigades will receive the equipment.

"This new investment in facilities for Rural Fire Brigades helps to enhance their preparedness ahead of bushfire season and their ability to respond to incidents and recovery operations in the Gladstone Electorate," he said.

Meanwhile, the State Government is set to increase firefighter numbers by 100 and fire communication officers by 12 within the next four years. Where they are based depends on the QFES operational response priorities.

Mr Crawford's comments were in response to a question tabled by Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, asking how the government's commitment to boost Queensland's Fire and Emergency Services would benefit Gladstone.

Gladstone Observer

