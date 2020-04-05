More restrictions put into place in union

WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER: It’s becoming increasingly unlikely that the Rugby Capricornia season would start on June 1 if at all for 2020.

WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER: It’s becoming increasingly unlikely that the Rugby Capricornia season would start on June 1 if at all for 2020.

RUGBY UNIO:: All rugby activity including matches, training and face-to-face courses will not be conducted during the Covid-19 spread prevention period.

Rugby Australia and the state and territory unions cannot provide a return date, and will review this position using updates from government and health authorities.

Rugby Australia general manager for community rugby, James Selby, said he and his team would continue working with stakeholders across community rugby to plan for a return to action as soon as government restrictions were lifted.

“In the interest of the safety and welfare of all participants, preparation and training time will be factored in ahead of rugby competitions recommencing,” Selby said.

“Community rugby and its people are the lifeblood of our great game and our decisions will always be made with the interests of participants, families and the broader community as the priority.”

It was hoped the Rugby Capricornia competition, in which Gladstone’s GRUFC play, would start on June 1 at the earliest.

