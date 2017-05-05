More reporting a positive in Gladstone DV stats

OPENNESS: Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin says Gladstone police now have the confidence of the community when it comes to domestic violence issues.

GLADSTONE's central policing division has recorded a 30% increase in domestic violence order breaches since the last financial year - but police say the jump in statistics is nothing to be alarmed about.

"If anything it's because of a highly positive response from the community," Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said.

He said the figures could be attributed to a growing willingness on the part of victims to come forward and report breaches.

"This has probably been occurring for the last 50 years and before, but we've now got the confidence of the community that they can actually put their hand up and ask for help," he said.

Inspector Darren Somerville said the increase in reported breaches was accompanied by a 13% to 15% increase in the number of protection orders granted.

"From a policing point of view the main thing we can do is follow up repeated domestic violence - where we get one family getting involved (with police) a few times - so we can make sure they're referred to the appropriate agencies," he said.

"The Gladstone station has also started a domestic violence inquiries section, and they concentrate on DV issues."

Inspector Somerville said a Gladstone police officer was currently serving as the chair of the CCRDFV, and every officer in Gladstone had undergone vulnerable persons training that helped police identify and investigate domestic violence situations as well as how to help victims.