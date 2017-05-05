27°
More reporting a positive in Gladstone DV stats

Andrew Thorpe
| 5th May 2017 10:11 AM
OPENNESS: Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin says Gladstone police now have the confidence of the community when it comes to domestic violence issues.
OPENNESS: Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin says Gladstone police now have the confidence of the community when it comes to domestic violence issues. Brittany Cook

GLADSTONE's central policing division has recorded a 30% increase in domestic violence order breaches since the last financial year - but police say the jump in statistics is nothing to be alarmed about.

"If anything it's because of a highly positive response from the community," Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said.

He said the figures could be attributed to a growing willingness on the part of victims to come forward and report breaches.

"This has probably been occurring for the last 50 years and before, but we've now got the confidence of the community that they can actually put their hand up and ask for help," he said.

>> Community comes together on domestic violence

Inspector Darren Somerville said the increase in reported breaches was accompanied by a 13% to 15% increase in the number of protection orders granted.

"From a policing point of view the main thing we can do is follow up repeated domestic violence - where we get one family getting involved (with police) a few times - so we can make sure they're referred to the appropriate agencies," he said.

"The Gladstone station has also started a domestic violence inquiries section, and they concentrate on DV issues."

Inspector Somerville said a Gladstone police officer was currently serving as the chair of the CCRDFV, and every officer in Gladstone had undergone vulnerable persons training that helped police identify and investigate domestic violence situations as well as how to help victims.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  crime prevention domestic and family violence domestic violence gladstone gladstone crime gladstone police

No winners for Gladstone businesses rent nightmare

No winners for Gladstone businesses rent nightmare

THE tricky two-way street of negotiating rent is misunderstood in Gladstone and businesses and shopping centres are suffering because of it.

Renters claim 'no one cares' after Debbie

DESTRUCTION: An aerial photo of Woodwark, near Airlie Beach, shows the full devastation of Cyclone Debbie.

Renters say they're feeling hard done by after Cyclone Debbie

Gladstone solicitor ready to tackle violence, drugs in huge promotion

CAREER ADVANCEMENT: Catherine Benson, who works as a solicitor in Gladstone, has been appointed magistrate for Rockhampton and Emerald.

Amazing journey for a Gladstone solicitor

'Selling out': Big coal call for Gladstone gets support

Resources Minister, Matt Canavan supports Queensland's coal industry

Politicians draw battlelines over coal developments.

QCWA helping those in harder positions

The Tannum Sands Country Women's Association's Women Walk the World event at yesterday's Boyne Tannum HookUp helped raise money for women who need it most.

ANZAC DAY: Air force reveals CQ locations to watch mammoth plane

A member of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) marshals a RAAF C-17 Globemaster following the aircraft's arrival in the Middle East. Photo: Contributed

MASSIVE bulk carrier to drop to 100m moments before reaching Rocky.

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

