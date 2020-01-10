More players make their way north to BITS Saints

AUSSIE RULES: The strong pre-season recruiting drive continues at the BITS Saints under new head coach Rick Bean.

RELATED STORY: Read what new coach will bring to BITS Saints

RELATED STORY: Boost for BITS for 2020 as club re-signs players

The club has signed Ubil Chol from the St Kilda City Football Club in Victoria this season. Chol is 20 years old and has played senior football in the Southern Football League division one competition as well as in the under 19 premiership last year.

CLASSY: Ubil Chol. PICTURE: BITS Saints Facebook

The left-footed Chol is an athletic half-forward who plays tall can take a spectacular mark and who has pace.

Scott Jackman is another who will don the Saints colours and shore up the defensive back six.

He also played nine years at A-grade level in the Southern Football League and started his junior career with Cranbourne before he progressed through senior ranks.

He also represented Sandown at A-grade level.

The Saints have also secured the services of classy onballer Rob Lega-Frost.

The 20-year-old has had a decorated junior career, with numerous best and fairest awards and runner-up gongs.

Lega-Frost also played TAC Cup with Sandringham Dragons in 2017.

BITS have also re-signed 2019 leading goal-kicker Tyson McMahon who booted 35 majors in just 10 games.

It's a goal for Tyson McMahon. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

McMahon can also play in defence when called upon and is a natural young leader who is motivated to improve.

Mitch Webster joins McMahon as one of the re-signed young brigade at the club.

Never to shirk an issue, Webster is a tough in-and-under player who sacrifices his body to get the ball out to the runners and it seems the Saints will have plenty of those in 2020.