'More money for locals': Plan to bring high-level jobs to Gladstone

MORE money will stay in regional towns if a major campaign goes ahead.

Regional voices will be heard in major cities if The Nationals get enough support for the "get out of the city" campaign.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said people in regional Queensland had the chance to support the campaign which involved getting country town voices into the city.

"Every public service job in a regional town flows through the community and means more money for the local coffee shop to the local mechanic, implores doctors to move there, schools to grow and helps to deliver better transport services," Mr O'Dowd said.

"Regional Australia deserves its fair share of government services and opportunities.

"That includes being able to access quality public sector careers just as much as any capital city."

Mr O'Dowd said the senate inquiry was initiated to kill off relocating commonwealth jobs in regional centres.

"Technology and modern communication gives us the opportunity to reshape our vibrant regional communities," Mr O"Dowd said.

"More government functions can be delivered from across Australia and no longer have to be centralised in Canberra and other capital cities.

"Our regional communities must have their say."

Until Friday March 10, people in the community are invited to have their say on the "get out of the city" campaign.

Mr O'Dowd said every voice counts towards creating a better future for regional communities.

"Add your voice in support of decentralisation," he said. "Regional Australia deserves well paid, skilled jobs.

"It deserves Centres of Excellence to be established to create knowledge hubs which continue to attract and grow those jobs."

Access to public service careers, jobs in rural and regional towns and growing a skilled workforce are some of the things Mr O'Dowd said needed community support through the project.

Mr O'Dowd said he wanted the community to support meetings held in regional areas so the senate could hear first hand from local communities.

More updates on this campaign will be revealed next week.