REPORT FOCUS: Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers has hit out at MP Ken O'Dowd on penalty rate cuts.
News

'More lies': O'Dowd rubbishes Beers's penalty rates claim

MATT HARRIS
by
18th Apr 2019 4:00 PM
Subscriber only

LABOR candidate for Flynn Zac Beers has hit out at MP Ken O'Dowd on penalty rate cuts over the Easter break.

Mr Beers cited a report by the Australia Institute Centre for Future Work that says Australian workers scheduled to work on the Easter and Anzac public holidays would earn a combined $80million less than previous years following the Federal Government's decision to cut penalty rates.

Mr Beers said the report wasdamming evidence of the impact tax cuts were having on Central Queensland families.

"If you're missing out on time with family and friends to work, then you deserve to be paid penalty rates," Mr Beers said.

"Unfortunately Ken O'Dowd and his LNP mates have voted eight times to cut penalty rates, leaving Central Queensland workers with less take-home pay every week."

Mr Beers said he was proud to be part of a Labor team committed to fully restoring penalty rates.

Mr O'Dowd labelled Mr Beers's claims as "more lies from Labor".

"Labor's misleading scare campaign ignores the fact that the government does not set penalty rates - the independent Fair Work Commission does," Mr O'Dowd said.

"It was the Fair Work Commission, set up by Labor, which altered Sunday penalty rates.

"As a union leader Bill Shorten completely abolished penalty rates and overtime for low-paid workers."

easter long weekend ken o'dowd mp penalty rates public holidays zac beers
Gladstone Observer

