SKILLS: Tim Egan negotiates a jump at the Carina Speedway, Bundaberg. He will perform motocross stunts on Saturday and Sunday at the Gladstone Region 1770 Festival.
News

More legends to star at Gladstone Region 1770 festival

MATT HARRIS
by
23rd May 2019 9:00 AM
JUST when you thought it couldn't get any better, this weekend's Gladstone Region 1770 Festival team has something more to offer.

1770 Festival event manager Debbie O'Flaherty said patrons should be prepared to be wowed as champion freestyle motocross stuntman Tim Egan performs on Saturday and Sunday at the festival.

"Tim and some of Australia's top up and coming local FMX athletes will demonstrate their skills in front of our 1770 Festival crowd, three times a day, and they'll still have time to chat with their fans, sign autographs and maybe a selfie or two," Ms O'Flaherty said.

"Make sure you are there to see Tim's biggest trick of the day - the 'back flip' - and your 1770 Festival entry ticket is all you need to view this spectacle."

It doesn't stop there - the 27th annual 1770 Festival is jam-packed with new exciting segments as well as the ones you've grown to love over the years.

You can secure your tickets online for a spot at the Surf Workshop with Layne Beachley, Surfing Australia, Surf Lakes, Sophie Peters and Kenton Turner.

You can also hone your fishing skills in the fishing precinct with Creek to Coast stars Scott Hillier and Olivia Degn before you check out the latest boats on display.

 

Olivia Degn and Scott Hillier from Creek to Coast at Port Lincoln, South Australia.
Legendary surfboard shaper Ross Wilson will also be in action.

Away from the water, you can join in or cheer on the annual Street Parade by turning up in your most outrageous outfit and walk or run one of the three courses in Sunday's Fun Run.

For more information and to view the event program, go to visitagnes1770.com.au/1770-festival, email events@dctc.com.au or call 49747570.

