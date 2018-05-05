More GPC workers guilty of rorting health scheme

CAUGHT OUT: About 80 workers were caught rorting Gladstone Ports Corporations' Health and Wellbeing Reimbursement Scheme.

CAUGHT OUT: About 80 workers were caught rorting Gladstone Ports Corporations' Health and Wellbeing Reimbursement Scheme. CHRISSY HARRIS

FOUR more Gladstone Ports Corporation employees have pleaded guilty to rorting the company's Health and Wellbeing Reimbursement Scheme.

The men did not appear in person at Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday, instead pleading guilty in writing to charges of placing a false entry in record.

It was revealed last year that about 80 employees had been caught taking advantage of the company through the scheme.

It was intended to encourage staff to purchase goods for outdoor recreation that would help their health and fitness.

Under the scheme, GPC would reimburse workers up to $299 for a range of equipment, which included fishing rods.

But for several years, employees were purchasing items not covered by the scheme and providing false receipts on reimbursement forms.

When GPC caught wind of the scheme, a search warrant was executed at a store and the real receipts were uncovered.

Previous claims included a four-burner barbecue and an annexe floor mat being passed off as fishing rods.

Of the four men who pleaded guilty on Tuesday, one had rorted the scheme three times, another twice, and the remaining two once each.

One of the men, who had bought an esky and claimed it as fishing equipment, told the court he regretted the decision and had since paid back the money. He was fined $400.

The same punishment was handed out to a man who had claimed he had bought a kayak under the scheme.

The man who rorted the scheme twice said he had also paid the money back to GPC but the experience had still tarnished his employment record and caused stress to his family.

He was fined $800 for falsely claiming $600 for a fishing rod/kayak combo package.

The man who rorted the scheme three times - also including a false claim for a fishing rod/kayak combo package - was fined $1200.

No convictions were recorded in any of the cases.

A fifth man was scheduled to appear on Tuesday on the same charge.