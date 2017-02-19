'Focus and commitment': More Gold Anchors drop on marina

ON THE RISE: Gladstone Marina gone from a 3.5 to 4 rating under the international Gold Anchor scheme.

GLADSTONE Marina has continued its stellar streak, being award four Gold Anchors after being the first marina in Queensland to received a Gold Anchor rating back in 2014.

The global Gold Anchor accreditation scheme, coordination by the Marina Industries Association, aims to showcase marinas that demonstrate a strong commitment to customer service.

It also assists marina users in selecting the right marina for their needs in terms of facilities, services, cleanliness and price.

Marinas are rated anywhere from three to five Gold Anchors.

Gladstone Ports Corporation CEO Peter O'Sullivan said GPC was committed to continually improving the facilities and services at Gladstone Marina to meet the needs of its users and our community.

"Since our initial rating of 3.5 Gold Anchors, it has been the focus and commitment of our Gladstone Marina staff, and Parks and Gardens teams, which has achieved this result," Mr O'Sullivan said.

"Gladstone Marina provides a high level of customer service, clean facilities and pristine parklands.

"The Gold Anchor rating provides us with a benchmark to continuously improve these.

"We will continue to strive to increase our marina facilities and services and hope to reach that fifth Gold Anchor."

Gladstone Marina has 320 berth and mooring boat spaces and facilities for a boating market, made up of a mix of local and coastal touring clients.