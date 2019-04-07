Menu
SIGN ON: Gladstone woman Beryl Wood has started a petition calling for judges to have more power to impose harsher penalties for child-sex offences.
'More discretion': Grandma's push for harsher penalties

Tegan Annett
7th Apr 2019 6:00 AM
A GLADSTONE retiree wants to see a change in the way courts deal with people found guilty of child abuse.

Beryl Wood has created a petition calling for increased power for judges to use more than previously set precedence in their sentencing of child abuse cases.

"I have six children, 30 grandchildren and great grandchildren ... we're a lucky family, we get along,” she said.

"But I see reports of children with parents who don't get along. I know it's hard, there's family break downs, and I appreciate it's very difficult in today's world.

"I just get so sick of hearing these reports (of child abuse) and I think in some ways the judges' hands are tied.

"The courts should be given more discretion to deal with these things.”

The 84-year-old hoped the petition would help raise awareness for the need for more support for parents too.

"Being a parent is not an easy job,” she said.

"But for goodness sake, if you feel like you've had difficulties and you're not coping, ask someone for help.”

Ms Wood hoped to gain 1000 signatures in a bid to encourage the Queensland Government to take the petition seriously.

Gladstone businessman Colin Burke has also supported the cause, making the petition available to sign at Elders Real Estate Gladstone.

Gladstone Observer

