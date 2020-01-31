Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘More detailed and extensive’ data sought in fishers’ class action case

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
31st Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CLASS action is seeking “more detailed and more ­extensive” data about fish catches from the Queensland department of Agriculture and Fisheries as part of evidence in a lawsuit against another ­government owned entity.

The action of more than 150 fishermen and associated ­businesses against Gladstone Ports Corporation is expected to go to trial in 2021 and initially take 11 weeks.

More than 150 seafood ­industry members from Queensland and New South Wales – from Bowen to ­Sydney – are seeking $100 million-$150 million from GPC, saying works carried out by the government-owned ­corporation in the Gladstone area about 2010 negatively ­impacted the water quality, fish health and fish numbers, which impacted the industry members’ businesses.

Lawyers for the fishers ­yesterday made an application to the court to pursue actions to collect “more detailed and more extensive” fish catches data from the Queensland ­Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Michael May, from Clyde and Co – the firm representing the plaintiffs - said the ­application, filed on January 17, 2020, was not controversial.

“It seeks various data ­collected by the department as to commercial fishing ­catches,” Mr May told the Supreme Court in Rockhampton yesterday.

“The data that is being sought is more detailed and more extensive than it has been to date.”

He said it was proposed ­letters or emails would be sent to relevant people to obtain the data, and various newspaper advertisements would be used to give notice to commercial fishers that certain data would be released by DAF under court order for use in the class action.

Mr May said while the ­application was not controversial, the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries had raised concerns about the breadth of the notice.

Justice Graeme Crow approved the application and any objections will be raised at a mention of the case in late February or early March.

class action commercial fishermen department of agriculture and fisheries gladstone ports corporation supreme court in rockhampton tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GPC responds to coal port ‘weak link’ coronavirus concern

        premium_icon GPC responds to coal port ‘weak link’ coronavirus concern

        News The Miners Union is deeply concerned about what it says is an absence of biosecurity protocols at coal ports to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

        First cruise ship for 2020 delayed for several hours

        premium_icon First cruise ship for 2020 delayed for several hours

        News The delay of a cruise ship scheduled to dock at Gladstone today did not deter stall...

        FOODIES’ TREAT: Behind popular new food market

        premium_icon FOODIES’ TREAT: Behind popular new food market

        News Gladstone’s Eat Street officially launched.

        GIG GUIDE: What’s on this weekend

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: What’s on this weekend

        News Your weekly guide to great entertainment around Gladstone