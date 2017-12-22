Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

More cruises to bring more visitors in New Year

FIRST TIME: Colette and Steve Knott. Gladstone welcomes its first P&O Cruise ship for 2017.
FIRST TIME: Colette and Steve Knott. Gladstone welcomes its first P&O Cruise ship for 2017. Paul Braven GLA040117CRUISE
Caroline Tung
by

TOMORROW marks the 14th P&O cruise ship to visit the Port of Gladstone over the past 18 months.

The ship arrives at 9am and departs at 7pm introducing a whole boatload of new visitors to Gladstone region.

The East Shores markets will be in full swing all day for both the visitors and for local residents.

The P&O fleet - Pacific Jewel, Pacific Eden, Pacific Explorer, Pacific Dawn, and Pacific Pearl - have already brought about 28,000 passengers and crew to the Gladstone Region.

To capitalise on the huge influx of visitors a range of new tourism experiences are being planned for Gladstone next year.

Over the coming months, the Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited, Gladstone Ports Corporation and Gladstone Regional Council will work together to further cement visits to East Shores.

And in 2018, we will begin to see other cruise brands such as Carnival and Holland America arrive in the harbour city.

Read more in The Weekend Observer tomorrow.

Related Items

Topics:  carnival gapdl gladstone harbour gladstone marina gladstone ports corporation gladstone regional council holland america p&o cruises tourism

Gladstone Observer
Electric vehicle charging station powers up at Miriam Vale

Electric vehicle charging station powers up at Miriam Vale

Another step in the government's 'super electric highway'.

WATCH: East Shores markets in full swing

The Feast on East markets at Gladstone's East Shores precinct.

There's still time to grab yourself a Christmas bargain.

OPINION: Just cool it with all the Christmas cheer already

ADMIT IT: The festive season isn't all it's cracked up to be.

Admit it. The festive season isn't all it's cracked up to be.

ACCC to monitor fuel companies' supply chain

PUMPED UP: Treasurer Scott Morrison says the new directive will help the consumer watchdog crack down on price gouging over the holidays.

Treasurer says new powers will help crack down on price gouging.

Local Partners