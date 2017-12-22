More cruises to bring more visitors in New Year

FIRST TIME: Colette and Steve Knott. Gladstone welcomes its first P&O Cruise ship for 2017.

TOMORROW marks the 14th P&O cruise ship to visit the Port of Gladstone over the past 18 months.

The ship arrives at 9am and departs at 7pm introducing a whole boatload of new visitors to Gladstone region.

The East Shores markets will be in full swing all day for both the visitors and for local residents.

The P&O fleet - Pacific Jewel, Pacific Eden, Pacific Explorer, Pacific Dawn, and Pacific Pearl - have already brought about 28,000 passengers and crew to the Gladstone Region.

To capitalise on the huge influx of visitors a range of new tourism experiences are being planned for Gladstone next year.

Over the coming months, the Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited, Gladstone Ports Corporation and Gladstone Regional Council will work together to further cement visits to East Shores.

And in 2018, we will begin to see other cruise brands such as Carnival and Holland America arrive in the harbour city.

