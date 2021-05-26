More Crown accounts at risk of crime links

A major auditor tasked to uncover money laundering at Crown Resorts has revealed close to 50 bank accounts will be reviewed. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

A major auditor tasked to uncover money laundering at Crown Resorts has revealed close to 50 bank accounts will be reviewed. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

A major auditing firm tasked with uncovering money laundering at Crown Resorts has revealed close to 50 bank accounts will be reviewed to highlight the extent of the problem.

At the royal commission into Crown Melbourne, Deloitte partner Lisa Dobbin confirmed the global auditor was scouring accounts for further evidence of suspicious payments potentially linked to criminal activity.

A report tendered to the commission by Deloitte shows preliminary indicators of “structuring” in 14 accounts separate to the Southbank and Riverbank accounts central to Crown’s money-laundering woes.

Structuring is when a large sum of money is split into smaller transactions to avoid the $10,000 disclosure threshold.

A royal commission has been launched into Crown to determine if it should hold a gaming licence in the state of Victoria. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Crosling

Ms Dobbin agreed the indicators pointed to potential money laundering occurring at Crown until at least February this year.

Deloitte is focusing on Crown accounts dubbed as “patron” accounts, with its review expected to be completed by August.

Deloitte has been tasked to identify the extent of money laundering at Crown.

These accounts allow a customer to deposit money into a Crown-held account for use on the gaming floor and have been red flagged as a money-laundering risk.

The commission heard Ms Dobbin was unaware of the up-to-date date number of flagged suspicious transactions.

Counsel assisting Meg O’Sullivan questioned why the lead of Deloitte’s review was not aware of the scope the problem.

“Isn’t that something significant that your team members would be feeding up to you?” she asked.

Ray Finkelstein is leading the royal commission into Crown.

Ms Dobbin said the analysis was still in its preliminary stages.

Deloitte’s research has pointed to indications of money laundering in the Crown Perth account between December 1, 2020, and February 18, 2021.

Ms Dobbin said Deloitte’s review would also look for additional money-laundering methods outside of structuring.

The review is separate to analysis conducted by Initialism and Grant Thornton on behalf of Crown, which found evidence of money laundering and cuckoo smurfing in the Southbank and Riverbank accounts.

Cuckoo smurfing involves splitting large sums into multiple small transactions to avoid detection but also hiding them within legitimate transactions involving innocent, unwitting bank customers.

Originally published as More Crown accounts at risk of crime links