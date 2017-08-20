Councillor's stern warning to latest Goondoon St vandals

COUNCILLOR Kahn Goodluck has a stern message for those responsible for the most recent vandalism and destruction of property on Goondoon St.

"We will pursue you with absolute vigour because this is unacceptable," he said.

Cr Goodluck posted a photo of a tree that has been snapped in half, with the surrounding soil strewn across the sidewalk and the wooden structure designed to hold the plant up, damaged and knocked on its side.

The councillor expressed his disappointment with the actions, condemning them as direct attacks on ratepayer's pockets.

His message to the offenders was to take a good, hard look at themselves.

"It's ridiculously stupid - it's your money down the drain too," he said.

"These people probably live in this community, probably ray rates and they're only doing themselves a disservice as well as the rest of the community.

"Every time we have to go out and replace a tree or fix something it costs money and time and we're all footing that bill."

The council's CCTV footage helped to catch one offender and they are still looking for others.

This most recent incident comes just weeks after Gladstone Regional Council announced vandalism on Goondoon St would not be tolerated.