More cohesive Gladstone primed to meet Bundaberg

BASKETBALL: Gladstone's Central Queensland Premier League coach Robbie Barnes is confident his team can match it against top side Bundaberg.

Previous losses count for little because Barnes believed it would be a better and more cohesive Gladstone team for this Saturday's showdown at noon.

Gladstone thrashed Maryborough Magic 77-55 on the weekend at Kev Broome Stadium with the youth combining well with the more experienced players.

"Erin Harvey shot 24 points and almost got a triple double," Barnes said of the emerging young gun.

"She got 10 steals and seven rebounds as well as five assists."

Veteran Kellie Green was superb and was perfect from the three-point line.

She finished with 19 points and experienced talls, captain Mirrin Rashleigh and Gabby Oram, took 10 and 11 rebounds effectively and both shot nine points.

Youngster Kadee Barrenger had 12 points before she was fouled out.

There was an injury scare when Tilly Gilbert popped her shoulder out twice.

"She just doesn't stop and she popped out it the first time before she went back on and then did it again," Barnes said.

"This time I didn't let her play out the game."

Magic's best was Grayson Taylor with 17 points and both Kristy Brown and Brook Wood shot 10 points.

Rashleigh said confidence was on the rise.

"I think we had our best team roster of the season so far and we played well together," she said.

The centre said to help the younger players was the focus.

"I was looking forward to playing CQBL this season and being part of a development program for our young local girls," Rashleigh said.

"I absolutely love that we have added a program for local players to develop their skills and confidence to bridge the gap between our local competition and the Power program.

"I'm honoured to captain Gladstone's founding CQBL team."