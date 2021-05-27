Menu
There have been nine new cases of blood clotting linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Paul Jeffers
News

More blood clotting cases after Covid jab

by Emily Cosenza
27th May 2021 7:00 PM | Updated: 7:25 PM

Nine new people have reported having blood clots after receiving the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) released the information on Thursday and said the blood clots with low blood platelets had been assessed.

The therapeutic regulatory agency said six of the cases presenting with thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) were “likely” linked to the jab.

The other three cases were considered ‘probable’ cases.

“We continue to receive reports of side effects to the AstraZeneca vaccine as it becomes more widely available in Australia,” the TGA said in a statement.

“The reports are generally consistent with what is being observed internationally.”

The organisation continued to express that TTS was a “rare event” and was triggered by the immune system's response to the vaccine.

The TGA confirmed the new cases on Thursday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling
The people who were confirmed to have TTS were a 60-year-old woman and an 82-year-old woman from NSW, a 72-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman from WA, a 73-year-old woman from Victoria and a 63-year-old man from Queensland.

Those “probable” cases appeared in an 85-year-old woman from NSW, a 62-year-old man from Victoria and a 76-year-old woman from Victoria.

The new cases brings the total number of blood clotting reports to 27 confirmed and six probable.

There are currently 17 people who have been discharged from hospital and are recovering, while four have left but still require medical care.

There are nine patients that remain in hospital and one person, 48-year-old woman from NSW, tragically died.

Last week there were seven new cases reported.

The AstraZeneca remains the preferred vaccine for Australians older than 50.

Originally published as More blood clotting cases after Covid jab

