More AEDs in Gladstone businesses can save lives

GLADSTONE businesses are being encouraged to install life-saving technology at their workplace.

A Galaxy Research representative survey of 1000 adults showed 24% of workplaces had an Automatic External Defibrillator installed, with 75% of employees having received no training to use one.

St John Ambulance regional manager Leo McNamara said the regional response to installing AEDs had been "comparatively good".

"People are certainly becoming more aware of the defibrillators and they're becoming more readily available," he said.

"You can't save everyone but it does give our patients the best possible chance of survival." Aurizon recently bought three defibrillators for its Callemondah depot in Gladstone.

Central Queensland Operations acting regional operations manager Danielle Trappel said having the machines gave staff access to the latest technology if an emergency situation arose.

"The units are fully automatic so they can be used by anyone, including employees and visitors to our sites. This increases their effectiveness in emergency situations. A simple voice and screen leads people through the defibrillation process," she said.

Thankfully the machines have not been used yet.

Electric shocks are a key cause of cardiac arrest and requires urgent use of an AED.

More than 15% of all workplace deaths in construction occur as a result of electric shocks.

"As a member of the public, if you know how to do first aid and apply a defibrillator when it's there, you really are going to make a difference to that person," Mr McNamara said.

He said although the construction industry was mindful of safety, first aid training was essential to achieve the best outcome.

St John Ambulance provides first aid training in Gladstone, usually operating at the Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association twice a month.

To buy a machine contact St John Ambulance by calling 1300 ST JOHN (1300785646) or visit www.stjohnqld.com.au.