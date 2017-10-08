28°
News

More AEDs in Gladstone businesses can save lives

Defibrillator practice on a CPR
Defibrillator practice on a CPR Rufous52
Caroline Tung
by

GLADSTONE businesses are being encouraged to install life-saving technology at their workplace.

A Galaxy Research representative survey of 1000 adults showed 24% of workplaces had an Automatic External Defibrillator installed, with 75% of employees having received no training to use one.

St John Ambulance regional manager Leo McNamara said the regional response to installing AEDs had been "comparatively good".

"People are certainly becoming more aware of the defibrillators and they're becoming more readily available," he said.

"You can't save everyone but it does give our patients the best possible chance of survival." Aurizon recently bought three defibrillators for its Callemondah depot in Gladstone.

Central Queensland Operations acting regional operations manager Danielle Trappel said having the machines gave staff access to the latest technology if an emergency situation arose.

"The units are fully automatic so they can be used by anyone, including employees and visitors to our sites. This increases their effectiveness in emergency situations. A simple voice and screen leads people through the defibrillation process," she said.

Thankfully the machines have not been used yet.

Electric shocks are a key cause of cardiac arrest and requires urgent use of an AED.

More than 15% of all workplace deaths in construction occur as a result of electric shocks.

"As a member of the public, if you know how to do first aid and apply a defibrillator when it's there, you really are going to make a difference to that person," Mr McNamara said.

He said although the construction industry was mindful of safety, first aid training was essential to achieve the best outcome.

St John Ambulance provides first aid training in Gladstone, usually operating at the Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association twice a month.

To buy a machine contact St John Ambulance by calling 1300 ST JOHN (1300785646) or visit www.stjohnqld.com.au.

Topics:  aurizon defibrillator national safe work month st john ambulance workplace health and safety

Gladstone Observer
IN LIMBO: When is Gladstone getting its $150M Stockland upgrade?

IN LIMBO: When is Gladstone getting its $150M Stockland...

RATHER than 660 new jobs, over 100 new speciality stores and a direct flow of cash back into the economy; it seems all Gladstone got was one big empty promise.

Clashing views rise as decision to disperse roosting bats looms

CONCERNS RAISED: Kai, 5, and Braidy Ackerman, 9, could not use the swing in the park as flying foxes have taken over the trees in the main street of Miriam Vale. INSET: One of the flying foxes.

Decision to disperse flying foxes roosting in main street looming.

Queensland's best pubs: Miriam Vale Hotel

CHAMPION: 74-year-old Lex Cawthray enjoys a stubby.

Time has passed, but the pub's character hasn't been compromised.

BREAKING: Man stabbed at Night Owl, rushed to hospital

A young male could be seen sitting in the back of a police car at the crime scene in the Night Owl car park after a man with stab wounds was rushed to Gladstone Hospital. Police spoke to at least two witnesses.

Part of the car park is sectioned off and is now a crime scene.

Local Partners