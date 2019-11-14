Menu
Gypsy Rumble will perform at the Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival in February
News

More acts announced for Blues fest

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Nov 2019 4:35 PM
AGNES Blues, Roots & Rock Festival is gearing up to be a weekend of energetic and quirky performances.

Some of the acts have already been announced.

Gypsy Rumble will share its quirky ukulele-based music.

The highly energetic and engaging 8Ball Aitken will also be there.

With the aim of using all their limbs at once to make music, Lily and King are a two-piece musical circus.

Hussy Hicks will showcase a gamut of musical genres and Flaskas’ sound is defined as earthly rock.

Having clocked up 10 years of worldwide touring, Hat Fitz and Cara will be no strangers to the stage.

The festival will be at the SES Grounds, Captain Cook Drive in 1770.

Tickets for the February 21–23 event are on sale now.

Follow @AgnesBluesFest on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more.

8ball aitken agnes blues roots and rock festival flaskas gypsy rumble hat fitz and cara hussy hicks lily and king
