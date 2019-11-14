More acts announced for Blues fest

Gypsy Rumble will perform at the Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival in February

AGNES Blues, Roots & Rock Festival is gearing up to be a weekend of energetic and quirky performances.

Some of the acts have already been announced.

Gypsy Rumble will share its quirky ukulele-based music.

The highly energetic and engaging 8Ball Aitken will also be there.

With the aim of using all their limbs at once to make music, Lily and King are a two-piece musical circus.

Hussy Hicks will showcase a gamut of musical genres and Flaskas’ sound is defined as earthly rock.

Having clocked up 10 years of worldwide touring, Hat Fitz and Cara will be no strangers to the stage.

The festival will be at the SES Grounds, Captain Cook Drive in 1770.

Tickets for the February 21–23 event are on sale now.

Follow @AgnesBluesFest on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more.