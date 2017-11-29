Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

More than 50 jobs you can apply for right now

File photo.
File photo.
Sarah Steger
by and Cr Cindi Bush

THE Observer has teamed up with Councillor Cindi Bush to provide job seekers a regular list of available jobs in Gladstone.

The list includes trainees and apprenticeships whenever possible.

Cr Bush, who has made a habit of compiling the lists to be shared on social media, said people should tag their mates who might be looking for work.

Jobs on offer as of November 25:

1. DANCE INSTRUCTORS X 2 POSITIONS
Dance Kix Gladstone
http://www.dancekix.com/our-team/

2. ARBORIST
Gladstone Regional Council
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29154195743…/edit

3. INTERNAL AUDITOR
Gladstone Regional Council
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29154065815…/edit

4. HOTEL MANAGER
Club Hotel Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34960100…

5. SHEET METAL WORKERS
Downer EDI Gladstone
http://careers.downergroup.com/…/job/54…/sheet-metal-workers

6. PROCESS ENGINEERS
Boyne Smelters Limited
https://pacificaluminium.applynow.net.au/…/PacAl111-process…

7. EQUIPMENT TECHNICIAN - MECHANICAL
Boyne Smelters Limited
https://pacificaluminium.applynow.net.au/…/PacAl108-equipme…

8. HUMAN RESOURCES SPECIALIST
Boyne Smelters Limited
https://pacificaluminium.applynow.net.au/…/PacAl110-human-r…

9. ACCOUNTS & ADMINISTRATION OFFICER
Southern Oil Refining Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34956403…

10. ADMINISTRATION OFFICER
Central Queensland University Gladstone
https://www.cqu.edu.au/…/profe…/32211-administration-officer

11. EMERGENCY RESPONSE COORDINATOR
Corporate Protection Australia Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34953086…

12. PERSONAL BANKING ADVISOR
Westpac Bank Gladstone
https://westpac.taleo.net/careersect…/westpac/jobdetail.ftl…

13. FARM HAND
Agri Labour Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34950743…

14. FINANCIAL PLANNER
Porter Allen Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34950320…

15. SERVICE TECHNICIAN
Wormald Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34949816…

16. PLUMBER (SPRINKLER FITTER TRAINEE)
Wormald Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34949747…

17. ELECTRICAL / INSTRUMENTATION TECHNICIAN
Engage Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34948483…

18. ADMINISTRATION OFFICER
Kalari Gladstone
http://kalari.applynow.net.au/…/AdminOfficerGladstoneOctobe…

19. RECEPTIONIST
Platinum Chiropractic Centre Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34960691…

20. CASUAL DELIVERY DRIVER REQUIRED

DECEMBER - JANUARY PERIOD

Gladstone, Boyne and Tannum areas
MR License is essential
Must be fit
Prepared to work public holidays including Christmas day
Award Wages & Penalty rates apply
Please call 0409 05 0066

21. YARD MAN / HIRE ASSISTANT
Flexihire Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34928529…

22. ADMINISTRATION OFFICER
Fenner Dunlop Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34929222…

23. TRACK WORKERS X 15 POSITIONS
CTC QLD Gladstone
http://www.ctcqld.com.au/jobs/track-workers-gladstone/

24. CUSTOMER SUPPORT REPRESENTATIVE
Wesfarmers Industrial & Safety (Coregas) Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34935573…

25. YOUTH WORKER
Carinity Education Special Assistance School Gladstone
https://carinity.bigredsky.com/page.php…

26. SUPPORT FACILITATOR (PARTNERS IN RECOVERY)
Community Solutions Gladstone
https://au.jora.com/…/Support-Facilitator-Partner-17daaa80c…

27. CARE COORDINATOR (YOUTH)
Roseberry QLD (Headspace) Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34930992…

28. SHIFT TECHNICIAN
WICET Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34942459…

29. RETAIL STORE MANAGER
Katies Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34941797…

30. EQUIPMENT TECHNICIAN - ELECTRICAL
Boyne Smelters Ltd Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34932469…

31. TRANSPORT COMPANY MANAGER
VA Logistics Gladstone
https://au.jora.com/…/Transport-Company-Manager-29a1c6eedb0…

32. TEACHER
Carinity Education Special Assistance School Gladstone
https://carinity.bigredsky.com/page.php…

33. HAIRDRESSER / STYLIST
Caths Hair Studio Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34939384…

34. ENROLLED NURSE LEVEL 2
Blue Care Gladstone
https://bluecare.mercury.com.au/ViewPosition.aspx…

35. REGISTERED NURSE
Blue Care Gladstone
https://bluecare.mercury.com.au/ViewPosition.aspx…

36. TRADE QUALIFIED PLUMBERS
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Plumbers-Trade-Qual…

37. LABOURER / TURF LAYER
CoAct Community Solutions Gladstone
https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2280000244…

38. TRANSPORT COMPANY MANAGER
Boske Road Transport Gladstone
https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2280617314…

39. OFF SIDER (FURNITURE REMOVAL)
Allied Pickfords Gladstone
https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2280472002…

40. SENIOR FINANCIAL PLANNER
Stirling Andersen Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34952926…

41. VETERINARY NURSE
Gladstone Veterinary Clinic
https://www.thechronicle.com.au/classifieds/ad/2805925/…

42. ASSISTANT EDUCATOR
Affinity Education Group Boyne Island
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34916251…

43. MULTI TYRE OPERATOR
Engage Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34948428…

44. MASTER TEACHER
Gladstone South State School
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

45. HEAD OF CURRICULUM
Clinton State School
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

46. SECONDARY TEACHER INTELLECTUAL IMPAIRMENT
Gladstone State High School
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

47. SALES ASSISTANT
Just Jeans Gladstone
http://careers.justgroup.com.au/…/sales-assistant-casual-ju…

48. DELIVER PHONE BOOKS GLADSTONE REGION
Private Advertiser
https://www.gumtree.com.au/…/deliver-small-local…/1166705936

49. REPAIR TECHNICIAN - PUMPS
Rowe & Co Gladstone
https://www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/classifieds/ad/2809306/

50. SALES & ADMINISTRATION OFFICER
Bay Turf Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34960842…

51. CLASS TEACHER
Goora Gan Steiner School Agnes Water
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34944156…

52. CHEF DE PARTIE
Aldesta Hotel Heron Island
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34948471…

53. PLUMBER
Delaware North Heron Island
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34934592…

54. CHEF OR COOK
1770 Beach Hotel
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34924126…

55. SOLAR SALES CONSULTANT
Horan & Bird Gladstone
http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/horan-bird-gladstone-quee…/

56. OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST
Kinnect Gladstone
https://au.neuvoo.com/view/…

57. SENIOR HAIRDRESSER / STYLIST
Just Cuts Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34887126…

58. CUSTOMER SERVICE ASSISTANT
Miss India Gladstone 
Miss India Gladstone looking for casuals to fill their customer service assistant role please apply within the shop or send your resumes to mitmax17@gmail.com

59. CASUAL SUPPORT WORKERS
GCLA 1770 / Agnes Water
http://www.gcla.com.au/…/12/Support-Worker-Job-Ad-241117.pdf

Topics:  employment gladstone regional council jobs work

Gladstone Observer

Just In

'OVERWHELMED': Amazing gift for brain cancer sufferer

'OVERWHELMED': Amazing gift for brain cancer sufferer

'It's well and truly overdue': Trip for family whose baby girl is battling terrible disease

PHOTOS: Chanel College 2017 Formal

Kyle Stevens and Lauren Dredge. Chanel College Formal 2017.

Photos from Chanel College formal, 2017.

Jobs the driver for environmental training

CELEBRATION: Graduates Darren Hodges, Toby Flinn (Sea Ranger) Shayde Fisher, Brandon Gilchrist and Luke Bond, earned themselves a barbecue.

Young students take first step to becoming sea rangers.

PHOTOS: Discovery Christian College formal

Ellie Fox and partner Brandon.

First ever formal for Agnes Water high school.

Local Partners