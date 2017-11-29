More than 50 jobs you can apply for right now

THE Observer has teamed up with Councillor Cindi Bush to provide job seekers a regular list of available jobs in Gladstone.
The list includes trainees and apprenticeships whenever possible.
Cr Bush, who has made a habit of compiling the lists to be shared on social media, said people should tag their mates who might be looking for work.
Jobs on offer as of November 25:
1. DANCE INSTRUCTORS X 2 POSITIONS
Dance Kix Gladstone
http://www.dancekix.com/our-team/
2. ARBORIST
Gladstone Regional Council
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29154195743…/edit
3. INTERNAL AUDITOR
Gladstone Regional Council
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29154065815…/edit
4. HOTEL MANAGER
Club Hotel Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34960100…
5. SHEET METAL WORKERS
Downer EDI Gladstone
http://careers.downergroup.com/…/job/54…/sheet-metal-workers
6. PROCESS ENGINEERS
Boyne Smelters Limited
https://pacificaluminium.applynow.net.au/…/PacAl111-process…
7. EQUIPMENT TECHNICIAN - MECHANICAL
Boyne Smelters Limited
https://pacificaluminium.applynow.net.au/…/PacAl108-equipme…
8. HUMAN RESOURCES SPECIALIST
Boyne Smelters Limited
https://pacificaluminium.applynow.net.au/…/PacAl110-human-r…
9. ACCOUNTS & ADMINISTRATION OFFICER
Southern Oil Refining Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34956403…
10. ADMINISTRATION OFFICER
Central Queensland University Gladstone
https://www.cqu.edu.au/…/profe…/32211-administration-officer
11. EMERGENCY RESPONSE COORDINATOR
Corporate Protection Australia Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34953086…
12. PERSONAL BANKING ADVISOR
Westpac Bank Gladstone
https://westpac.taleo.net/careersect…/westpac/jobdetail.ftl…
13. FARM HAND
Agri Labour Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34950743…
14. FINANCIAL PLANNER
Porter Allen Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34950320…
15. SERVICE TECHNICIAN
Wormald Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34949816…
16. PLUMBER (SPRINKLER FITTER TRAINEE)
Wormald Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34949747…
17. ELECTRICAL / INSTRUMENTATION TECHNICIAN
Engage Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34948483…
18. ADMINISTRATION OFFICER
Kalari Gladstone
http://kalari.applynow.net.au/…/AdminOfficerGladstoneOctobe…
19. RECEPTIONIST
Platinum Chiropractic Centre Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34960691…
20. CASUAL DELIVERY DRIVER REQUIRED
DECEMBER - JANUARY PERIOD
Gladstone, Boyne and Tannum areas
MR License is essential
Must be fit
Prepared to work public holidays including Christmas day
Award Wages & Penalty rates apply
Please call 0409 05 0066
21. YARD MAN / HIRE ASSISTANT
Flexihire Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34928529…
22. ADMINISTRATION OFFICER
Fenner Dunlop Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34929222…
23. TRACK WORKERS X 15 POSITIONS
CTC QLD Gladstone
http://www.ctcqld.com.au/jobs/track-workers-gladstone/
24. CUSTOMER SUPPORT REPRESENTATIVE
Wesfarmers Industrial & Safety (Coregas) Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34935573…
25. YOUTH WORKER
Carinity Education Special Assistance School Gladstone
https://carinity.bigredsky.com/page.php…
26. SUPPORT FACILITATOR (PARTNERS IN RECOVERY)
Community Solutions Gladstone
https://au.jora.com/…/Support-Facilitator-Partner-17daaa80c…
27. CARE COORDINATOR (YOUTH)
Roseberry QLD (Headspace) Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34930992…
28. SHIFT TECHNICIAN
WICET Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34942459…
29. RETAIL STORE MANAGER
Katies Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34941797…
30. EQUIPMENT TECHNICIAN - ELECTRICAL
Boyne Smelters Ltd Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34932469…
31. TRANSPORT COMPANY MANAGER
VA Logistics Gladstone
https://au.jora.com/…/Transport-Company-Manager-29a1c6eedb0…
32. TEACHER
Carinity Education Special Assistance School Gladstone
https://carinity.bigredsky.com/page.php…
33. HAIRDRESSER / STYLIST
Caths Hair Studio Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34939384…
34. ENROLLED NURSE LEVEL 2
Blue Care Gladstone
https://bluecare.mercury.com.au/ViewPosition.aspx…
35. REGISTERED NURSE
Blue Care Gladstone
https://bluecare.mercury.com.au/ViewPosition.aspx…
36. TRADE QUALIFIED PLUMBERS
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Plumbers-Trade-Qual…
37. LABOURER / TURF LAYER
CoAct Community Solutions Gladstone
https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2280000244…
38. TRANSPORT COMPANY MANAGER
Boske Road Transport Gladstone
https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2280617314…
39. OFF SIDER (FURNITURE REMOVAL)
Allied Pickfords Gladstone
https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2280472002…
40. SENIOR FINANCIAL PLANNER
Stirling Andersen Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34952926…
41. VETERINARY NURSE
Gladstone Veterinary Clinic
https://www.thechronicle.com.au/classifieds/ad/2805925/…
42. ASSISTANT EDUCATOR
Affinity Education Group Boyne Island
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34916251…
43. MULTI TYRE OPERATOR
Engage Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34948428…
44. MASTER TEACHER
Gladstone South State School
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…
45. HEAD OF CURRICULUM
Clinton State School
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…
46. SECONDARY TEACHER INTELLECTUAL IMPAIRMENT
Gladstone State High School
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…
47. SALES ASSISTANT
Just Jeans Gladstone
http://careers.justgroup.com.au/…/sales-assistant-casual-ju…
48. DELIVER PHONE BOOKS GLADSTONE REGION
Private Advertiser
https://www.gumtree.com.au/…/deliver-small-local…/1166705936
49. REPAIR TECHNICIAN - PUMPS
Rowe & Co Gladstone
https://www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/classifieds/ad/2809306/
50. SALES & ADMINISTRATION OFFICER
Bay Turf Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34960842…
51. CLASS TEACHER
Goora Gan Steiner School Agnes Water
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34944156…
52. CHEF DE PARTIE
Aldesta Hotel Heron Island
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34948471…
53. PLUMBER
Delaware North Heron Island
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34934592…
54. CHEF OR COOK
1770 Beach Hotel
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34924126…
55. SOLAR SALES CONSULTANT
Horan & Bird Gladstone
http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/horan-bird-gladstone-quee…/
56. OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST
Kinnect Gladstone
https://au.neuvoo.com/view/…
57. SENIOR HAIRDRESSER / STYLIST
Just Cuts Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34887126…
58. CUSTOMER SERVICE ASSISTANT
Miss India Gladstone
Miss India Gladstone looking for casuals to fill their customer service assistant role please apply within the shop or send your resumes to mitmax17@gmail.com
59. CASUAL SUPPORT WORKERS
GCLA 1770 / Agnes Water
http://www.gcla.com.au/…/12/Support-Worker-Job-Ad-241117.pdf