More than 50 jobs you can apply for right now

THE Observer has teamed up with Councillor Cindi Bush to provide job seekers a regular list of available jobs in Gladstone.

The list includes trainees and apprenticeships whenever possible.

Cr Bush, who has made a habit of compiling the lists to be shared on social media, said people should tag their mates who might be looking for work.

Jobs on offer as of November 25:

1. DANCE INSTRUCTORS X 2 POSITIONS

Dance Kix Gladstone

http://www.dancekix.com/our-team/

2. ARBORIST

Gladstone Regional Council

https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29154195743…/edit

3. INTERNAL AUDITOR

Gladstone Regional Council

https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29154065815…/edit

4. HOTEL MANAGER

Club Hotel Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34960100…

5. SHEET METAL WORKERS

Downer EDI Gladstone

http://careers.downergroup.com/…/job/54…/sheet-metal-workers

6. PROCESS ENGINEERS

Boyne Smelters Limited

https://pacificaluminium.applynow.net.au/…/PacAl111-process…

7. EQUIPMENT TECHNICIAN - MECHANICAL

Boyne Smelters Limited

https://pacificaluminium.applynow.net.au/…/PacAl108-equipme…

8. HUMAN RESOURCES SPECIALIST

Boyne Smelters Limited

https://pacificaluminium.applynow.net.au/…/PacAl110-human-r…

9. ACCOUNTS & ADMINISTRATION OFFICER

Southern Oil Refining Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34956403…

10. ADMINISTRATION OFFICER

Central Queensland University Gladstone

https://www.cqu.edu.au/…/profe…/32211-administration-officer

11. EMERGENCY RESPONSE COORDINATOR

Corporate Protection Australia Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34953086…

12. PERSONAL BANKING ADVISOR

Westpac Bank Gladstone

https://westpac.taleo.net/careersect…/westpac/jobdetail.ftl…

13. FARM HAND

Agri Labour Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34950743…

14. FINANCIAL PLANNER

Porter Allen Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34950320…

15. SERVICE TECHNICIAN

Wormald Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34949816…

16. PLUMBER (SPRINKLER FITTER TRAINEE)

Wormald Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34949747…

17. ELECTRICAL / INSTRUMENTATION TECHNICIAN

Engage Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34948483…

18. ADMINISTRATION OFFICER

Kalari Gladstone

http://kalari.applynow.net.au/…/AdminOfficerGladstoneOctobe…

19. RECEPTIONIST

Platinum Chiropractic Centre Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34960691…

20. CASUAL DELIVERY DRIVER REQUIRED

DECEMBER - JANUARY PERIOD

Gladstone, Boyne and Tannum areas

MR License is essential

Must be fit

Prepared to work public holidays including Christmas day

Award Wages & Penalty rates apply

Please call 0409 05 0066

21. YARD MAN / HIRE ASSISTANT

Flexihire Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34928529…

22. ADMINISTRATION OFFICER

Fenner Dunlop Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34929222…

23. TRACK WORKERS X 15 POSITIONS

CTC QLD Gladstone

http://www.ctcqld.com.au/jobs/track-workers-gladstone/

24. CUSTOMER SUPPORT REPRESENTATIVE

Wesfarmers Industrial & Safety (Coregas) Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34935573…

25. YOUTH WORKER

Carinity Education Special Assistance School Gladstone

https://carinity.bigredsky.com/page.php…

26. SUPPORT FACILITATOR (PARTNERS IN RECOVERY)

Community Solutions Gladstone

https://au.jora.com/…/Support-Facilitator-Partner-17daaa80c…

27. CARE COORDINATOR (YOUTH)

Roseberry QLD (Headspace) Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34930992…

28. SHIFT TECHNICIAN

WICET Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34942459…

29. RETAIL STORE MANAGER

Katies Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34941797…

30. EQUIPMENT TECHNICIAN - ELECTRICAL

Boyne Smelters Ltd Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34932469…

31. TRANSPORT COMPANY MANAGER

VA Logistics Gladstone

https://au.jora.com/…/Transport-Company-Manager-29a1c6eedb0…

32. TEACHER

Carinity Education Special Assistance School Gladstone

https://carinity.bigredsky.com/page.php…

33. HAIRDRESSER / STYLIST

Caths Hair Studio Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34939384…

34. ENROLLED NURSE LEVEL 2

Blue Care Gladstone

https://bluecare.mercury.com.au/ViewPosition.aspx…

35. REGISTERED NURSE

Blue Care Gladstone

https://bluecare.mercury.com.au/ViewPosition.aspx…

36. TRADE QUALIFIED PLUMBERS

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Plumbers-Trade-Qual…

37. LABOURER / TURF LAYER

CoAct Community Solutions Gladstone

https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2280000244…

38. TRANSPORT COMPANY MANAGER

Boske Road Transport Gladstone

https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2280617314…

39. OFF SIDER (FURNITURE REMOVAL)

Allied Pickfords Gladstone

https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2280472002…

40. SENIOR FINANCIAL PLANNER

Stirling Andersen Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34952926…

41. VETERINARY NURSE

Gladstone Veterinary Clinic

https://www.thechronicle.com.au/classifieds/ad/2805925/…

42. ASSISTANT EDUCATOR

Affinity Education Group Boyne Island

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34916251…

43. MULTI TYRE OPERATOR

Engage Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34948428…

44. MASTER TEACHER

Gladstone South State School

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

45. HEAD OF CURRICULUM

Clinton State School

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

46. SECONDARY TEACHER INTELLECTUAL IMPAIRMENT

Gladstone State High School

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

47. SALES ASSISTANT

Just Jeans Gladstone

http://careers.justgroup.com.au/…/sales-assistant-casual-ju…

48. DELIVER PHONE BOOKS GLADSTONE REGION

Private Advertiser

https://www.gumtree.com.au/…/deliver-small-local…/1166705936

49. REPAIR TECHNICIAN - PUMPS

Rowe & Co Gladstone

https://www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/classifieds/ad/2809306/

50. SALES & ADMINISTRATION OFFICER

Bay Turf Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34960842…

51. CLASS TEACHER

Goora Gan Steiner School Agnes Water

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34944156…

52. CHEF DE PARTIE

Aldesta Hotel Heron Island

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34948471…

53. PLUMBER

Delaware North Heron Island

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34934592…

54. CHEF OR COOK

1770 Beach Hotel

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34924126…

55. SOLAR SALES CONSULTANT

Horan & Bird Gladstone

http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/horan-bird-gladstone-quee…/

56. OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST

Kinnect Gladstone

https://au.neuvoo.com/view/…

57. SENIOR HAIRDRESSER / STYLIST

Just Cuts Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34887126…

58. CUSTOMER SERVICE ASSISTANT

Miss India Gladstone

Miss India Gladstone looking for casuals to fill their customer service assistant role please apply within the shop or send your resumes to mitmax17@gmail.com

59. CASUAL SUPPORT WORKERS

GCLA 1770 / Agnes Water

http://www.gcla.com.au/…/12/Support-Worker-Job-Ad-241117.pdf