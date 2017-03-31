More than 30 roads closed across Gladstone region

WRONG WAY, GO BACK: Pikes Crossing Rd is underwater at Benaraby.

MORE than 30 roads remain closed across the Gladstone region in the wake of yesterday's downpours, the result of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Outflows from Awoonga Dam, currently sitting at 118%, have caused the closure of Gladstone-Monto Rd and several other roadways in Calliope, which has been hardest hit by the past week's wet weather.

Boynedale Bush Camp and recreation areas have also been shuttered until further notice.

The following roads were closed as of 10am:

Ambrose

Raglan Station Rd

Baffle Creek

Coast Rd

Hills Road at the bridge

Beecher

Jefferis Rd

Benaraby

O'Conner Rd

Pikes Crossing Rd (impassable)

Bororen

Reed Bed Rd at Lagoon Creek

Koorawatha Drive

Bracewell

Mt Alma Rd

Burua

Gordon Rd

Friswell Rd

Chamberlain Rd

McGrath Rd

Calliope

Dawson Hwy at Catfish Creek

Dawson Hwy at Sheep Station Creek

Schilling Lane

Weeroona Rd

Old Coach Rd

Tablelands Rd (open with caution - water over the road)

Taragoola Rd (open with caution)

Calliope River Rd, Calliope (open with caution)

Racecourse Rd, Calliope (open with caution)

Calliope to Boyne

Gladstone-Monto Rd

Colesseum

Lowmead Rd

Darts Creek

Popenia Rd

Darks Ck Rd at Larcom Creek (open with caution)

Deepwater

Deepwater Rd

East End

Mt Alma Rd

Lowmead

Gorge Rd at Baffle Creek Bridge

Miriam Vale

Fingerboard Rd at Alligator Flats

Bindaree Rd at Three Mile Bridge

Blackmans Gap Rd at House Creek

Mount Alma

Calliope Station Rd

Mount Larcom

The Narrows Rd

Goodman Rd

Mount Maria

Tableland Rd at Essendean Bridge

Oyster Creek

Roundhill Rd

Raglan

Raglan Station Rd

Gentle Annie Rd (open with caution)

Rosedale

Tableland Rd at Bottle Creek Bridge

Targinnie

Targinnie Rd (open with caution)

Turkey Beach

Turkey Beach Rd

Wooderson

Blackgate Rd