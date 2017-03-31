More than 30 roads closed across Gladstone region

MORE than 30 roads remain closed across the Gladstone region in the wake of yesterday's downpours, the result of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.
Outflows from Awoonga Dam, currently sitting at 118%, have caused the closure of Gladstone-Monto Rd and several other roadways in Calliope, which has been hardest hit by the past week's wet weather.
Boynedale Bush Camp and recreation areas have also been shuttered until further notice.
The following roads were closed as of 10am:
Ambrose
Raglan Station Rd
Baffle Creek
Coast Rd
Hills Road at the bridge
Beecher
Jefferis Rd
Benaraby
O'Conner Rd
Pikes Crossing Rd (impassable)
Bororen
Reed Bed Rd at Lagoon Creek
Koorawatha Drive
Bracewell
Mt Alma Rd
Burua
Gordon Rd
Friswell Rd
Chamberlain Rd
McGrath Rd
Calliope
Dawson Hwy at Catfish Creek
Dawson Hwy at Sheep Station Creek
Schilling Lane
Weeroona Rd
Old Coach Rd
Tablelands Rd (open with caution - water over the road)
Taragoola Rd (open with caution)
Calliope River Rd, Calliope (open with caution)
Racecourse Rd, Calliope (open with caution)
Calliope to Boyne
Gladstone-Monto Rd
Colesseum
Lowmead Rd
Darts Creek
Popenia Rd
Darks Ck Rd at Larcom Creek (open with caution)
Deepwater
Deepwater Rd
East End
Mt Alma Rd
Lowmead
Gorge Rd at Baffle Creek Bridge
Miriam Vale
Fingerboard Rd at Alligator Flats
Bindaree Rd at Three Mile Bridge
Blackmans Gap Rd at House Creek
Mount Alma
Calliope Station Rd
Mount Larcom
The Narrows Rd
Goodman Rd
Mount Maria
Tableland Rd at Essendean Bridge
Oyster Creek
Roundhill Rd
Raglan
Raglan Station Rd
Gentle Annie Rd (open with caution)
Rosedale
Tableland Rd at Bottle Creek Bridge
Targinnie
Targinnie Rd (open with caution)
Turkey Beach
Turkey Beach Rd
Wooderson
Blackgate Rd