Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Darren Adcock passed away this morning after being assaulted by his brother at their niece’s 8th birthday party in Morayfield, South East Queensalnd. Picture: Supplied.
Darren Adcock passed away this morning after being assaulted by his brother at their niece’s 8th birthday party in Morayfield, South East Queensalnd. Picture: Supplied.
News

Morayfield man dies in hospital after alleged assault by brother

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
3rd Apr 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Morayfield man who was assaulted by his brother at his niece’s birthday party has died in hospital.

Darren Adcock, 31, suffered a severe brain injury when he was allegedly punched by his brother while at his niece’s 8th birthday party in Landsborough at 4.30pm on March 11.

Horrified family members watched on and thought the loved father of two was dead.

“When Darren fell, he was instantly unconscious (and) hardly breathing,” a GoFundMe page said.

Mr Adcock was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital before being flown to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital where he underwent surgery to remove part of his skull.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Police arrested his brother, Christopher Adcock, in Emu Park on March 12 and charged him with grievous bodily harm.

This charge is expected to be upgraded to unlawful striking causing death when the man next appears in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 12.

alleged assault assault allegations rockhampton death rockhampton magistrates court sunshine coast university hospital
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone State High School issues Year 7 term wrap-up

        Premium Content Gladstone State High School issues Year 7 term wrap-up

        Education GSHS’s Year Seven had a fantastic term for all different reasons.

        Ute bought to fund mate’s funeral unveiled at Rockynats

        Premium Content Ute bought to fund mate’s funeral unveiled at Rockynats

        News Jeff Saverin bought his good mate John Wohlsen’s F100 Custom ute so his widow could...

        RAINS ARE COMING: Gladstone region to cop Easter barrage

        Premium Content RAINS ARE COMING: Gladstone region to cop Easter barrage

        Weather The Gladstone region could be set for a wet Easter Sunday and Monday.

        ‘The closest we’ve seen’: Famous yacht race heats up

        Premium Content ‘The closest we’ve seen’: Famous yacht race heats up

        Water Sports “The frontrunners are battling it out and changing leads.”