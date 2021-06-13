Moranbah grazier and philanthropist awarded OAM

A Moranbah grazier and proud supporter of education opportunities for country children has been recognised for her incredible service to the community.

Beryl Neilsen was awarded an Order of Australia Medal in the Queen’s Birthday 2021 Honours List for her tireless work as a founder and director of the John and Beryl Neilsen Winchester Foundation.

The foundation was set up in 2011 after Beryl and John Neilsen found themselves and their community in the midst of a drought and tough times.

“People couldn’t afford to send their kids to boarding school and university. John and I thought when the time was right we’d set something up to offer country kids educational opportunities,” Mrs Neilsen told the Daily Mercury in 2019.

Mr Neilsen passed away in 1989, but Mrs Neilsen has continued to champion their dream, with a strong team of local people.

“Country kids can miss out on a lot of things, being so far away. The foundation is the best thing I’ve ever done, it’s incredibly rewarding,” she said.

Mrs Neilsen has also been a sponsor and supporter of the Isolated Children’s and Parents’ Association annual conference since 2014.

ICPA Queensland president Louise Martin described her as a “marvellous woman”.

“ICPA Queensland is thrilled to hear that Beryl has received an OAM,” Ms Martin said.

“Beryl has been a wonderful advocate for rural and remote students and has enabled many students to access education through her generous sponsorship.”



In 2018 Mrs Neilsen was named Isaac Regional Council’s Citizen of the Year.

Beryl Neilsen with her Citizen of the Year award.

Governor-General David Hurley said the Queen’s Birthday 2021 Honours List included the highest ever percentage of women, at 44 per cent.

“It is important that the Order of Australia represents the diversity and strength of Australia – for this to happen we need to ensure outstanding women, members of our multicultural community and First Nations people are nominated by their peers in the community,” he said.

“I am prioritising increasing awareness of and engagement with the Order of Australia among groups that have been historically under-represented.

“We are seeing positive progress and I am determined that it continues.”

The list also includes 63 Australians recognised for their contribution in support of Australia’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They will be included in an ongoing and permanent Covid-19 Honour roll.

